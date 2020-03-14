World Athletics Approves New World Indoor Championships Date

MONOCO – The World Athletics Council has approved new dates for the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, which were postponed until next year due to the Coronavirus epidemic.

The championships were due to be held in the Chinese city this week, but will now take place 19-21 March in 2021.

The dates have changed but the timetable for the championships remains the same.

The Council made a series of other competition-related decisions, which included:

Approving the timetable for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 2021

Agreeing to discontinue the Continental Cup, which was last held in Ostrava, Czech Republic in 2018

Simplifying the evaluation criteria for cities bidding for World Athletics Series events

Appointing competition delegates for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 2021, the World Athletics Relays Silesia 2021 and the World Athletics Championships Oregon 21

Approving the regulations for the new Continental Tour.



In addition, the Council accepted amendments to the anti-doping rules and anti-doping regulations that were proposed by the Athletics Integrity Unit in order to maintain compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

World Athletics