Watch Stream And Live Results 2021 Big 12 Indoor Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas – The 2021 Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championship will begin on Friday and the two-day meeting will be streaming live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. This year’s championships will be held at Texas Tech’s Sports Performance Center in Lubbock, Texas for the second time in three years.

How To Watch and Follow Live

Friday Day 1 – Watch Live Stream – ESPN+ | Saturday Day 2 – Watch Live Stream – ESPN+ | Live Results | Meet Schedule

Last year, the Texas Longhorns women captured the title for a third consecutive year, while the Iowa State men won the men’s championship for the first time.

Competition on Friday’s opening day will start at 11:00 am ET with the women’s Pentathlon (the 60m hurdles first event), while the battle to secure the men’s Heptathlon title gets going at 11:15 with the 60m.

Action on the track will begin at 4:25 with the men’s mile opening round, with the women’s and men’s 60m hurdles, followed by the open 60m heats in both categories and the 600 yard runs opening round.

Meanwhile, live streaming coverage on ESPN+ will start at 7:30 p.m. ET, while championship day live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. The network announced that Lincoln Rose and Johanna Gretschel will provide the commentary.

Fans and supporters can also access and watch the event through WatchESPN.com online and the ESPN App. The meet is not open to any fans or outside media due to the local health protocols and CDC guidelines, following the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m always excited about the Big 12 Championship,” Texas Tech head coach Wes Kittley said on the school’s website. “It’s even better when we get to host. I’m ready to go and I hope the kids are ready to step up.

“We’re going to have to have a really good meet on the men’s side to win, and for the women to be top-three they’re going to have to have a really good meet also.”

The race for the team titles is expected to come down to the Red Raiders, Texas, Kansas State, and Oklahoma, after two of the top distance-heavy programs – Iowa State and Oklahoma State – opted to focus on the NCAA Cross Country Championship. This means several of their potential scorers at the track meet will be missing.

“With those schools going lighter, we’re going to need strong performances from our middle distance group in the 600y, 800m, 1000m and mile,” Kittley revealed. “Right now, we have a lot of sprinters and other field events ranked fifth, sixth and seventh. The key to winning the meet on the men’s side will be how those guys do.”

Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and West Virginia are the programs that will battle for the 2021 Big 12 Indoor Track & Field Championship.