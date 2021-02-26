2021 Horizon League Indoor Championships Live Stream On ESPN3

The 2021 Horizon League Indoor Track & Field Championships will be streaming live on ESPN3 from February 26 to March 1. The four-day championships will take place at the Lutheran Health Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The championships will be contested without fans, per the Horizon League Board of Directors, which oversees League-wide safety protocols.

Action on the first day will begin with the women’s Pentathlon, starting at 9:00am, while at 9:30am the men’s Heptathlon will get going.

The track event will begin at 3:00 pm with the finals of the women’s 5000m, with the men’s race slated for 3:40 pm. Also going off at 3:00 pm is the women’s and men’s weight throw.

Session three will begin at 4:30 with the women’s distance medley run final and then at 4:55 the men’s race will go off.

The Youngstown State men’s track and field program will aim to win its sixth successive Horizon League Indoor Track & Field Championships and seventh overall.

Last season, Youngstown State scored their second-highest point total in program history, after tallying 214 points to beat Milwaukee (154) by 60 points. Oakland also went over 100pts last season, tallying 129 for third place.

Field event winners from last season, Daiquain Watson (long jump), Wyatt Lefker (pole vault), and Jakari Lomax (triple jump) return to lead the Penguins, in addition to Sean Peterson, who copped an 800m and mile double on the track. Peterson, a three-time champion in the 800m, returns as the top man again this season both the 800 and the mile ahead of the Horizon League Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Lefker and Lomax are also the leading contenders in their respective events.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Youngstown State will seek to secure its fifth consecutive conference title and seventh in the last eight years.

Last year, the team totaled 183 points to defeat Oakland (150) and Milwaukee (123).

The Penguins are again expected to battle with Milwaukee, Oakland and Northern Kentucky for the team crown.

Horizon League Indoor Track & Field Championships Schedule of Events

Friday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. • Pentathlon (60m hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump, 800m run)

9:30 a.m. • Heptathlon (60m dash, long jump, shot put, high jump)

Field Events (All Finals)

3:00 p.m. • Weight Throw (Women & Men)

Follows the conclusion of the 5,000m run • Weight Throw (Women & Men)

Running Events (All Finals)

3 p.m. • Women’s 5,000-Meter Run

3:40 p.m. • Men’s 5,000-Meter Run

4:30 p.m. • Women’s Distance Medley Relay

4:55 p.m. • Men’s Distance Medley Relay

Saturday, Feb. 27

9 a.m. • Heptathlon (60m hurdles, pole vault, 1,000m run)

Running Events (All Preliminary)

Noon • 60m hurdles (Women/Women)

3 p.m. • 400m run (Women/Men)

4 p.m. • 60m dash (Women/Women)

7 p.m. • 800m run (Women/Men)

Field Events (All Final)

3 p.m. • Men’s Shot Put

3 p.m. • Women’s Long Jump

5:30 p.m. • Women’s Shot Put

5:30 p.m. • Men’s Long Jump

Sunday, Feb. 28

Running Events (All Final – except 200m dash)

11 a.m. • Mile run (Women’s/Men’s)

12 p.m. • 60m hurdles (Women’s/Men’s)

2:30 p.m. • 400m run (Women’s/Men’s)

3:10 p.m. • 60m dash (Women’s/Men’s)

6:30 p.m. • 800m run (Women’s/Men’s)

7 p.m. • 200m run (prelims) (Women’s/Men’s)

Field Events (All Final)

2:30 p.m. • Women’s Triple Jump

6:30 p.m. • Men’s Triple Jump



Monday, March 1

Running Events (All Final)

Noon • 200m dash (Women’s/Men’s)

12:30 p.m. • 3,000m run (Women’s/Men’s)

1:30 p.m. • 4x400m relay (Women’s/Men’s)

Field Events (All Final)

8:30 a.m. • Pole Vault (Women’s/Men’s)

