2021 SEC Indoor Championship Final Team Standings: Arkansas Sweeps Team Titles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas women and men came out on top at the 2021 SEC Indoor Championship on Saturday at Randal Tyson Indoor Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Arkansas men’s program totaled 116 points to claim its 24th SEC Indoor championship team crown after the 17 scored events on Saturday. The Razorbacks achieved the men’s team title with a very rare feat after landing the title without an individual or relay win. It was the first time in the history of the SEC Indoor championship a team had accomplished a conference title in such fashion.

“I’m just so proud of this team and the coaches,” said Arkansas men’s coach Chris Bucknam on the university website. “They did a phenomenal job. From way back in August to now it’s been really tough doing all the things we had to do. But they got into a flow, listened to their coaches, and we just had a great meet. It’s a great victory for our program.”

Behind Arkansas were LSU (93), Alabama (72), Ole Miss (70.5), Florida (57), Tennessee (50), Kentucky (47), Auburn (45), Texas A&M (44.5), Georgia (31), South Carolina (16), Missouri (15), and Mississippi State (5).

Arkansas Women Win Seventh In A Row

Meanwhile, the No. 1 ranked Razorbacks cruised to victory in the women’s category as well – winning a seventh consecutive SEC Indoor championship, after tallying 141 points.

“It takes a village and it was very much a combined effort,” said Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter. “Our combined effort is a pretty formidable foe, to say the least, as a team.

“What we’re super excited about is that we were able to get through it relatively happy.

“We had some great breakthrough performances and added a few more individuals to the national lineup. We’ll just look forward coming back here in two weeks and see what the NCAA has to offer.”

Complete 2021 SEC Indoor Championship Team Standings

Pl Men [17 out of 17 scored] Pts

1 Arkansas 116

2 LSU 93

3 Alabama 72

4 Ole Miss 70.5

5 Florida 57

6 Tennessee 50

7 Kentucky 47

8 Auburn 45

9 Texas A&M 44.5

10 Georgia 31

11 South Carolina 16

12 Missouri 15

13 Miss State 5

Pl Women [17 out of 17 scored] Pts

1 Arkansas 141

2 Florida 81

3 Georgia 69

4 LSU 62

5 Kentucky 57

6 Alabama 56

7 Ole Miss 50

8 Texas A&M 38

9 Tennessee 32

10 Auburn 30.5

11 Missouri 18

12 South Carolina 13

13 Miss State 11.5

14 Vanderbilt 3