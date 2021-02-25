2021 SEC Indoor Championships: Day 1 Schedule, Live Stream

The following is the schedule and live streaming coverage for Day 1 at the 2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships, which takes place at Randal Tyson Indoor Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark. The three-day championships will run from February 25-27.

There are four finals slated for Thursday’s opening day of competition, including the men’s and women’s distance medley.

Also slated for Day 1 are the men’s and women’s multi-events.

How To Watch and Follow 2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships: Feb. 26-27

The men’s Heptathlon will get going at 11:00 am ET with the 60m dash, followed by the long jump, and close out the day with the high jump. The event will resume on Friday with the final three events.

The women’s Pentathlon begins at 11:15 am ET with the 60m hurdles, followed by the high jump. The competition will conclude on Thursday with the 800m run.

Schedule For Day 1 – 2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships,

Day Start Men’s Heptathlon

Thursday 10:00 AM Hept 60 M

Thursday – Hept Long Jump

Thursday – Hept Shot Put

Thursday – Hept High Jump

Day Start Women’s Pentathlon

Thursday 10:15 AM Pent 60 M Hurdles

Thursday – Pent High Jump

Thursday – Pent Shot Put

Thursday – Pent Long Jump

Thursday – Pent 800 M

Day Start Thursday’s Events

Thursday 2:15 PM Men DMR Final

Thursday 2:30 PM Women DMR Final

Thursday 1:45 PM Men Weight Finals

Thursday 4:30 PM Women Weight Finals