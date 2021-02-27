2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships Day 3 Live Stream, Schedule, Results

Watch the live stream and follow the latest results on Day Three, the final day of the 2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships, which is taking place at Randal Tyson Indoor Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark. The three-day championships will conclude this weekend and we will provide the final points standings.

The competition on Saturday’s final day begins at 12:30 PM with the field events, as the men will start their battle for the ole vault title, while at 12:30 the men’s shot put finals will take the floor.

Running events on Day Three at the 2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships will start at 2:00 pm will the men’s mile run final, followed by the 60m, 400m and 60m hurdles.

The men’s finals on the track will run from 2:00 pm to 3:20.

Meanwhile, the women will grace the track for the first final of the day, which is the mile run at 6:00 pm.

There are two finals down to be contested in the women’s field event – the shot put final will be at 4:30 and at 5:30 the triple jump final will take place.

The 60, 400m and 60m finals will follow. Action on the day will conclude with the women’s 4x400m final.

Day 3 Start Saturday Running Events Rnd

Saturday 2:00 PM Men 1 Mile Run Finals

Saturday 2:13 PM Men 60 M Final

Saturday 2:17 PM Men 400 M Finals

Saturday 2:33 PM Men 60 M Hurdles Final

Saturday 2:37 PM Men 800 M Final

Saturday 2:50 PM Men 200 M Finals

Saturday 3:00 PM Men 3000 M Finals

Saturday 3:20 PM Men 4×400 M Relay Finals

Saturday 6:00 PM Women 1 Mile Run Finals

Saturday 6:13 PM Women 60 M Final

Saturday 6:17 PM Women 400 M Finals

Saturday 6:33 PM Women 60 M Hurdles Final

Saturday 6:37 PM Women 800 M Final

Saturday 6:50 PM Women 200 M Finals

Saturday 7:00 PM Women 3000 M Final

Saturday 7:20 PM Women 4×400 M Relay Finals

Day 3 Start Saturday Field Events Rnd

Saturday 12:30 PM Men Pole Vault Finals

Saturday 12:30 PM Men Shot Put Finals

Saturday 1:30 PM Men Triple Jump Final

Saturday 4:30 PM Women Shot Put Finals

Saturday 5:30 PM Women Triple Jump Finals