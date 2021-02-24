Stream & Live Results: 2021 SWAC Indoor Track and Field Championships

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The rescheduled 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference – SWAC – Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships will now take place at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday, February 24, and Thursday, February 25 and you can watch live streaming and follow the results online.

The meet will get going on Wednesday at 8:30 pm ET with the women’s 3,000-meters, which will be following by the men’s race. At 8:45 pm the men’s shot put finals will begin. On Thursday with a start time of 8:30 am with the high jump.

The SWAC indoor track and field championships was originally scheduled to be held between Feb. 18-19, but had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

Alabama State enters as the men’s and women’s team champions after they swept the championships in 2020.

The Lady Hornets come into this week’s championships seeking to win an unprecedented 13th-straight conference crown, holding the longest reign dating back to 2009, while the Hornets are aiming for a fifth successive men’s team title.

Alabama State’s four championships in a row, the longest reign for a titleholder in this category since the indoor records were kept in 1976, according to the Hornets’ website.

Besides the men’s and women’s 3000m finals, the Distance Medley for both men and women are also title races. In the field, the women’s and men’s long jump and the pole vault for men will be the finals on the first day on Wednesday.

Organizers of this year’s SWAC Indoor Championships, as expected, revealed that the competition venue will be closed to all spectators for the duration of the event. However, fans and supporters will be able to watch the final day of the competition live on the SWAC Digital Network.