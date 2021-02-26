ACC Indoor Championships Points Standings And Capsule: Day 1

The following is a report and points standings after Day One at the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday.

MEN’S STANDINGS

1. Virginia Tech 42

2. Notre Dame 28

3. North Carolina 22

4. Pitt 19

5. Louisville 16.5

6. Georgia Tech 14

7. Duke 12

8. Wake Forest 11

9. Miami 10.5

10. Virginia 8

11. Syracuse 7

12. Boston College 3

13. Clemson 2



WOMEN’S STANDINGS

1. Louisville 33

2. Duke 20

3. Miami 18

4. Virginia Tech 16.5

5. North Carolina 15.5

6. Notre Dame 11

7. NC State 10

8. Georgia Tech 8.5

9. Clemson 8

11. Florida State 4

12. Wake Forest 3

13. Pitt 1

A capsule look at Thursday’s action:



Men’s 5,000 Meters

Until he pulled away at the finish, Lopez Segura joined a five-man pack that included Georgia Tech’s Andrew Kent, Syracuse’s J.P. Trojan, and the Notre Dame duo of Kenny Vasbinder and Matthew Carmody. Kent finished a second behind Lopez Segura in second place at 13:50.86, while Vasbinder took the bronze medal at 13:52.70. Each of the runners who placed third through 10th in Thursday night’s race posted times that were personal or season’s bests.

Watch & Follow 2021 ACC Indoor Conference Championships



Women’s Pole Vault

Baxter’s winning vault of 4.37 meters (14-4) bested Louisville junior Aliyah Welter and Georgia Tech junior Olivia Moore, who both jumped 4.32m (14-2). Welter’s silver medal effort was a personal best.



Men’s DMR

The Hokies’ foursome of Tyler Leeser: 3:00.24 (1200m) Patrick Forrest: 46.64 (400m) Dave Whitfield: 1:51.15 (800m) and Ben Nibbelink: 4:03.85 (1600m) ran a steady race to finish just ahead of Pitt (9:42.29). The Hokies won the ACC men’s DMR for the fourth time since 2013 and for the first time since the 2018 team set a Clemson indoor facility record of 9:38.31



Women’s DMR

The NC State women closed out Thursday’s program in blazing fashion as anchor Elly Henes’ closing 1600 meters time of 4:33.80 lifted the Wolfpack from third place to a season-best gold medal finish of 11:07.64. NC State’s team of Samantha Bush, Alexis Postell and Anna Vess finished more than six seconds ahead of second-place Clemson, which also staged a strong finish. NC State’s women set a school record with their first-place time, which currently stands as eighth-best in the nation.



Men’s High Jump

Junior Tony Jones posted Wake Forest’s first men’s high jump championship in program history with a personal best of 2.16 meters (7-1). Jones placed ahead of 2019 ACC champion Greg Lauray of Pitt and Virginia Tech freshman Aidan Clark (2.13m/6-11.75).



Women’s Weight Throw

Competing among a star-studded field that included the last three ACC women’s indoor weight throw gold medalists, Louisville senior Makenli Forrest tossed her way back to the top. Forrest – who took first place at this same Clemson facility in 2018 – won again on Thursday with her season-best mark of 22.46 meters (73-8.25). She edged Notre Dame’s Rachel Tanczos – the 2019 winner and 2020 silver medalist – who threw 22.41 meters (73-6.25). Miami senior Debbie Ajagbie, the 2020 winner who set the meet record of 22.55, placed third Thursday with her season-best mark of 21.76 (71-4.75).



Women’s High Jump

Miami freshman Taylor Wright came through with a well-time season’s best to claim the women’s high jump. With a mark of 1.79 meters (5-10.5), Wright matched the efforts of Duke teammates Erin Marsh and Elasia Campbell to win on progressions. The marks were personal bests for both Blue Devil competitors.



Men’s Weight Throw

Miami senior Kevin Arreaga stepped up with a season-best throw of 21.16 (69-9) in the fourth round, surpassing a pair of North Carolina throwers to claim the gold medal. Troy Yearwood took the silver medal for the Tar Heels with his throw of 21.08m (69-2), and James Joycey threw 20.41m (66-11.5) to claim third place.



Men’s Pole Vault

Notre Dame junior Colton Crum became the first student-athlete to claim a gold medal at the 2021 ACC Indoor Championships with his gold medal pole vault of 5.12 meters (16-9.5) early Thursday afternoon. Crum won by progressions over Virginia Tech junior Harrison Rice. Louisville senior Sean Roth vaulted 5.02 meters (16-5.5) and took the bronze.

Men’s Heptathlon

Louisville junior Micah Oberhausen holds first place in the men’s heptathlon after placing among the top five in all four events held Thursday. Oberhausen won the shot put with a throw of 14.10 meters (46-6.75) while placing fourth in the 60 meters, second in the long jump in fifth in the high jump. He leads with 3,138 total points to lead second-place Felix Wolter of Pitt by 49 points and Virginia Tech’s Sean Murphy by 59. Wolter took first place in Thursday’s long jump, and Murphy was the winner in the high jump. The heptathlon competition concludes Friday with the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1,000 meters.