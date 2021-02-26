Alabama Women Break SEC Indoor Distance Medley Record

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Opening day at the 2021 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Indoor Track and Field Championships got off to a bang for Alabama women after they took gold in the distance medley relay with a championship record. Women DMR Results | Men DMR Results

Record Breaking Performance

The team of Jami Reed, Christal Mosely, Lauren Turner, and Amaris Tyynismaa smashed the SEC championship record, taking off more than five seconds from the previous mark. On Thursday, they clocked a winning time of 10:59.21. The Tide’s mark also destroyed the school DMR record, knocking nearly 18 seconds off the mark set in 1994.

Meanwhile, the men’s side captured the silver in the DMR. The quartet of Jace Jones, Gabe Serrano, Grady Shiflet and Eliud Kipsang came home in a time of 9:31.77. It marked Alabama’s first medal in the race since also taking second in 2016, and its seventh SEC medal overall.

The men closed the day with another silver medal when Bobby Colantonio Jr., used a toss of 73-6 (22.40m) to take second in the weight throw. It is his first SEC medal in the event, the Crimson Tide’s sixth overall and second since 2018.

Proud Coach Speaks About Day 1

“What a way to start things off, said head coach Dan Waters. Both DMRs came out hot and really set the tone for the week. What an amazing performance for Jami, Christal, Lauren and Amaris, smashing the championship record by more than five seconds and knocking more than 17 seconds off the school record – that’s very, very impressive. “We’re also really proud of the job that Jace, Gabe, Grady, Eluid and Bobby did in getting the big points up on the board for us. I can’t say enough about the way Eliud brought us home in the DMR, taking us from the back of the pack to the front with the fastest final split by nearly three seconds. Now we just need to go into tomorrow and keep things rolling.”

The Crimson Tide men lead the team race with 17 points while the women are fifth with the 10 points from the DMR.