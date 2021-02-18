Allyson Felix To Open Season With 60/200 Double At American Track League Meeting #4

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – American standout sprinter Allyson Felix is slated to open her 2021 season with a double at the American Track League Meeting #4, the final weekend of this indoor series. The meeting this weekend will again take place at Randal Tyson Track Center on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Felix, who used the early parts of the year to work on her fitness, will now test herself against some quality competitors when she lines up in both the 60m and the 200m sprint events.

Video: Watch Omar McLeod Winning 60m Hurdles At American Track League Meeting #3

The 35-yar-old, who is a nine-time Olympic medalist, will aim to better the 23.14 seconds indoor personal best she owns in the 200m from 2003, while she will also have her eyes on her 60m lifetime effort of 7.10.

Down to challenge Felix in the 60m are Americans Caitland Smith, Marybeth Price and Kiara Parker, as well as Bahamian Tynia Gaither and Samantha Gonzalez of Columbia.

In the 200m, Puerto Rico’s former NCAA sprint hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn is expected to be her main challenger along with Alaysha Johnson and Smith.

How To Watch American Track League Meeting #3 Live? Times & Schedule

The American Track League 4 airs live from the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas on ESPN at 4 pm Central. Visit the newly launched ATL merch store at atlmerchshop.com

The American Track League’s made-for-TV event series will broadcast live on ESPN/ESPN2 and streaming live on WatchESPN.com. The series, which features the top men’s and women’s track and field athletes in the world, are also part of the World Athletics 2021 Silver Label Tour, with the support of USATF.