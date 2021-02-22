CORRECTION: Allyson Felix Runs 22.59 To Win 200m At American Track League Meeting #4

Fayetteville AR — Allyson Felix flashed to a personal best time of 22.59 seconds to win the women’s 200m to open her 2021 season at the American Track League Meeting on Sunday. This was the fourth and final meeting of the indoor series.

Allyson Felix Impressed In Opener

Felix, who last competed in the 200m indoors in 2003, easily improved her lifetime best from 23.14 seconds after the American posted 22.59 seconds to take the victory at the Randal Tyson Indoor Center.

Running from lane five behind Shawnti Jackson, the daughter of former American 400m hurdler Bershawn Jackson, Felix got off to a strong start to move past the teenager and then pulled away from Jasmine Camacho-Quinn to seal the win.

Felix’s time is the fourth fastest in the world this season.

“It’s good to be back competing and having some fun,” the American said. “It gave me a chance to get a break between training.”

Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico also ran a personal best time of 22.91 seconds to open her season, with Jackson taking third in 23.45.

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas owns the fastest time in the world this season at 22.40 seconds, set on Jan. 31 on this same track.

Earlier in the day, Felix clocked 7.28 seconds for second place in the women’s 60m dash behind Daryll Neita of Great Britain who ran 7.24 for the win.

For complete results click here