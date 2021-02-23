American Track League Meeting #4 Results and Report

Results from the American Track League Meeting #4 – the fourth and final event in the series – from the Randal Tyson Track Center on Sunday, Feb. 21

The meeting was a breakout competition for American young sprinters Zachary Jewell and Jackson Web, while Allyson Felix opened her campaign with an impressive 200m performance and Jamaica’s Danielle Williams impressed in the women’s sprint hurdles.

In the men’s 60m, Jewell twice set personal best times, including his 6.58 seconds performance to the final. Webb was also in good form after he finished second to Jewell in a personal best of 6.59.

The women’s 200m saw USA’s nine-time Olympic medalist Felix posting a lifetime best time of 22.59 seconds to secure victory, while her 7.28 seconds gifted her second place in the 60m dash earlier in the day.

Also at the meeting, Jamaican 2015 world champion and 2019 bronze medalist in the 100m hurdles, Williams, equaled her personal best when winning the women’s 60m hurdles with a time of 7.86. American Tonea Marshall was second in 7.89.

Elsewhere, Michael Dickson of USA matched his personal with 7.53 to take the men’s 60m hurdles, while fellow countrywoman Shamier Little ran an impressive 50.57 lifetime best to secure the top spot in the 400m and Olympic champion Ryan Crouser took the men’s shot put with 21.93m after battling with food poison two days before.

American Track League Meeting #4 Results

Men

60m

1 Zachary Jewell USA 6.58 PB

2 Jackson Webb USA 6.59 PB

3 Jarrion Lawson USA 6.62 SB

4 Chris Royster USA 6.65 =SB

5 Remontay McClain USA 6.66 SB

6 Warren Fraser BAH 6.71 SB

7 Rodney Rowe USA 6.72

300m

1 Asa Guevara TTO 20 Dec 95 33.11 PB

2 Jamiel Trimble USA 25 Jun 95 33.38 PB

Charles Okeze NGR DQ

400m

1 Wil London USA 46.36

2 Robert Grant ITA 46.75 SB

3 Vernon Norwood USA 46.83

4 Kyle Clemons USA 46.86 SB

5 Valente Mendoza MEX 46.90 PB

800m

1 Michael Saruni KEN 1:45.34 SB

2 Kameron Jones USA 1:46.23 PB

3 Erik Sowinski USA 1:47.54

4 Rajay Hamilton JAM 1:47.57 PB

5 Craig Engels USA 1:47.78

6 Isaiah Harris USA 1:48.41 SB

7 Drew Piazza USA 1:48.66 SB

8 Sergio Miranda MEX 1:53.71

Jim Warren USA DNF

60m Hurdles

1 Michael Dickson USA 7.53 =PB

2 Ruebin Walters TTO 7.66

3 Wellington Zaza LBR 7.71 PB

4 Isaiah Moore USA 7.77

5 Nick Anderson USA 7.83

6 Arthur Price USA 7.93

7 Johnathan Cabral CAN 7.93 SB

8 Tyler Graves USA 8.12

Pole Vault

1 Andrew Irwin USA 5.70 SB

2 Scott Houston USA 5.60

3 Austin Miller USA 5.60 PB

4 Carson Waters USA 5.50 SB

5 Hussain Asim Al-Hizam KSA 5.50 SB

Long Jump

1 Marquis Dendy USA 8.19

2 Greg Vann USA 7.47 SB

3 Laquarn Nairn BAH 5.89

Tyler Brendel USA NM

Shot Put

1 Ryan Crouser USA 21.93

2 Payton Otterdahl USA 21.40

3 Josh Awotunde USA 21.27 SB

4 Nick Ponzio USA 20.68 SB

5 Dotun Ogundeji NGR 19.44 SB

Women

60m

1 Daryll Neita GBR 7.24

2 Allyson Felix USA 7.28 SB

3 Marybeth Price USA 7.28 =SB

4 Kiara Parker USA 7.30 SB

5 Caitland Smith USA 7.35

200m

1 Allyson Felix USA 22.59 PB

2 Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR 22.91 PB

3 Shawnti Jackson USA

4 Caitland Smith USA 23.50 PB

400m

1 Shamier Little USA 50.57 PB

2 Chrisann Gordon JAM 52.06 SB

3 Paola Morán MEX 52.78 PB

4 Mariah Kuykendoll USA 53.61 PB

5 Sparkle McKnight TTO 54.14 SB

800m

1 Heather MacLean USA 2:00.53 PB

2 Síofra Cléirigh Büttner IRL 2:00.58 NR PB

3 Adelle Tracey GBR 2:01.44 SB

4 Dana Mecke USA 2:02.40 PB

Sydney Hammit USA DNF

60m Hurdles

1 Danielle Williams JAM 7.86 =PB

2 Tonea Marshall USA 7.89

3 Cindy Sember GBR 8.01 SB

4 Taliyah Brooks USA 8.03 PB

5 Emma Nwofor GBR 8.16 =SB

6 Pedrya Seymour BAH 8.24

7 Cassandra Lloyd USA 8.45 SB

8 Devyani Biswal CAN 8.85 SB

Pole Vault

1 Olivia Gruver USA 4.70

2 Megan Clark USA 4.55

3 Megan Zimlich USA 4.30

4 Chloe Cunliffe USA 4.30 =SB

5 Robin Bone CAN 4.15

5 Lauren Martinez USA 4.15

Kortney Oates USA NH

Emily Presley USA NH

Shot Put

1 Raven Saunders USA 19.57 PB

2 Maggie Ewen USA 19.54 PB

3 Jessica Ramsey USA 19.50 PB

4 Chase Ealey USA 17.61

5 Portious Warren TTO 17.53 PB

6 Haley Teel USA 17.40