Americans Clemons, Eaton, & Rodgers Among Winners In Łódź

Americans Christina Clemons, Jarret Eaton, and Mike Rodgers were among the highlighted winners at the Orlen Cup 2021 at Atlas Arena, in Łódź, Poland on Friday (12).

Fast 60m Race For Rodgers

Rodgers secured his first win of the 2021 campaign with a season-best 6.52 seconds performance to take the men’s 60m dash. His winning time is the second-fastest in the world this year behind fellow countryman’s Trayvon Bromell’s 6.48.

It is also Rodgers’ fastest 60m time since 2018.

Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs was just edged out by the American, and he came through in a personal-best 6.53 seconds for second place.

Poland’s Dominik Kopeć (6.66) grabbed third and shared the same time with Mudiyanselage Abeykoon of Sri Lanka and fellow countryman Przemysław Słowikowski.

The women’s race went to home favorite Ewa Swoboda, who clocked 7.22 seconds to defeat American Dezerea Bryant (7.28) and Finland’s Lotta Kemppinen (7.28).

Clemons, Eaton Sweep 60m Hurdles

Meanwhile, the women’s 60m hurdles title went to World Indoor silver medalist Clemons, who navigated over the five hurdles to post 7.91 seconds. The US sprint hurdler has a season-best of 7.83, which was the world-lead until the 7.82 performance by Kendra Harrison at the New Balance Grand Prix on Saturday.

Following Clemons home in Łódź, were Karolina Kołeczek of Poland who ran a PB of 8.01 and Stanislava Škvarková of Slovakia (8.20).

Eaton made it a sprint hurdles sweep for the USA when he logged a season-best 7.51 seconds to take the top honor in the men’s 60m hurdles.

The 31-year-old was recovering from the 7.60 sixth placed finished in Liévin in midweek.

Compatriot Aaron Mallett finished second in 7.60, with Poles Krzysztof Kiljan and Damian Czykier both credited with a time of 7.73.

In Other Results….

Elsewhere at the meeting, Michał Haratyk, the European Indoor champion in 2019 and outdoor gold medalist in 2018, threw a career-best 21.83m for victory in the men’s shot put, while world back-to-back champion Sam Kendricks of USA did a season-best 5.86m to win the men’s pole vault.

Meanwhile, world indoor bronze medalist Alessia Trost of Italy cleared a season-best 1.94m to secure the women’s high jump title.

Orlen Cup 2021 is a World Athletics Indoor Tour bronze level meeting.