Arkansas State Sweeps Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Arkansas State Report) – For the second year in a row, Arkansas State track and field packed their brooms for the Birmingham CrossPlex, sweeping the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. FINAL RESULTS

Arkansas State Sealed The Team Title Double

Arkansas State’s women dominated from start to finish, totaling a school-record 145 points to win their sixth indoor title while the men fended off surges by Texas State and Louisiana to win their ninth indoor crown with 155 points.

The Red Wolves have won a combined 15 indoor Sun Belt titles and became the first team since Middle Tennessee in 2004 to earn a repeat sweep.

“We had to fight a lot harder than we thought we’d have to on the men’s side,” head coach Jim Patchell said. “Texas State did a great job and competed hard. We had to do all we could and it came down to the last two events like last year.

“I was proud our guys and how they competed. Our women’s team came and did their job. They came and competed hard, and I’m proud of them.”

In the pentathlon, reigning champion Camryn Newton-Smith could not finish after two events due to injury, but teammate Allie Hensley took control. The Clinton, Arkansas, native won the high jump with a personal-best 1.78m (5-10.0), launched a personal-best 11.89m (39-0.25) in the shot put and capped off the day with a collegiate-best 2:25.79 in the 800m to win the crown.

Her total of 3,875 points moved her up to second in program history in the event.

“We had a lot of great performances, but that was probably one of the best,” Patchell said. “To have Camryn get hurt and out of the competition and to see her teammates step up and win it. That was fun to watch.”

Arkansas State’s men got off to a strong start on the track, sweeping the podium in the men’s mile. Seth Waters won gold in 4:14.15 while teammates Bennett Pascoe and Gregoire Saury finished less than a second behind him. Waters also placed second in the men’s 800m, crossing in 1:51.80.

In the women’s mile, Pauline Meyer notched a runner-up finish, clocking a time of 4:58.21. Meyer later took gold in the women’s 3000m, crossing the finish in 9:47.04. Sarah Trammel and Sophie Leathers followed in fourth and fifth to total 19 points in the event.

The Arkansas State men picked up 17 points in the men’s 3000m, as Lexington Hilton placed second in 8:26.83 while Bennett Pascoe earned a bronze-medal finish in 8:30.28. Ethan Mychajlonka rounded out the scorers with a season-best 8:37.32 to place sixth.

Jermie Walker continued his strong week, taking gold in the men’s 400m and earning a bronze-medal finish in the 200m. Osereme Erewele also earned a third-place finish in the women’s 200m, clocking a personal-best 24.42 in the process.

Freshman Jonesboro native Will Glass jumped into the top 10 in program history in the men’s 60m hurdles, placing second in a personal-best 8.07 in his first conference meet.

Lauren Beauchamp placed second in the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 3.91m (12-10.0) while Avery Shell finished tied for seventh to total nine points in the event.

Evangelynn Harris closed out the victory with a win in the women’s shot put, launching a best throw of 14.89m (48-10.25). Grace Flowers placed fourth while Chastery Fuamatu earned an eight-place result.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS | FEB. 22-23 | BIRMINGHAM, ALA.

WOMEN

TEAM SCORES

1. Arkansas State – 145 points

2. Texas State – 94.5

3. Troy – 90

11. Louisiana – 65.5

5. South Alabama – 64

6. Coastal Carolina – 54

7. UT Arlington – 38

8. Georgia Southern – 31

9. Appalachian State – 29

10. Georgia State – 21

11. Little Rock – 17

12. ULM – 13

MEN

TEAM SCORES

1. Arkansas State – 155 points

2. Texas State – 147.5

3. Louisiana – 111

4. South Alabama – 84

5. UT Arlington – 79

6. Little Rock – 62

7. ULM – 19.5