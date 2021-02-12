Boling Leaps Indoor PR To Win Tiger Paw Invitational Long Jump Title

Talented sprinter Matthew Boling recorded an indoor personal best of 7.76m to win the long jump at the Tiger Paw Invitational hosted at Clemson at the Clemson University Indoor Complex on Friday.

Boling, who will not compete in an open race this weekend, entered the meeting with an indoor best of 7.50m and he bettered that mark with a 7.55m jump in the third round, after fouling his opening two attempts.

The Georgia sophomore then stretched out to his winning effort of 7.76m (25-05.50) in the fourth round of the competition to take the lead before holding out for the victory, despite fouling his fifth attempt and jumping 7.54m in the sixth and final round.

Ja’Von Douglas of NC State was two centimeters shy of the winning mark as he leaped 7.74m in the final round to take second place. Cameron O’Neal of Georgia Tech led the competition in the opening three rounds but was relegated to third place with his best mark of 7.56m.

KJ Moore of Virginia Tech was fourth with 7.53m and the top five was completed by Brandon Hicklin of North Carolina A&T with 7.39m.

Boling will remain a spectator at the meet until joining his teammates Elija Godwin, Caleb Cavanaugh, and Delano Dunkley to compete in the men’s 4x400m relay in the final race on Saturday.

2021 Tiger Paw Invitational Long Jump Results

1 7.76 | 25-05.50

Matthew Boling

Georgia

2 7.74 | 25-04.75

Ja’Von Douglas

NC State

3 7.56 | 24-09.75

Cameron O’Neal

Georgia Tech

4 7.53 | 24-08.50

KJ Moore

Virginia Tech

5 7.39 | 24-03

Brandon Hicklin

N. Carolina A&T

6 7.33 | 24-00.75

Russell Robinson

Miami (Fla.)

7 7.26 | 23-10

Ezra Mellinger

Duke

8 7.14 | 23-05.25

Jaren Holmes

North Carolina

9 7.10 | 23-03.50

Chris Alexander

NC State

10 7.10 | 23-03.50

Trey Causey III

Kentucky

11 7.08 | 23-02.75

Joseph Jardine

Kentucky

12 7.07 | 23-02.50

Matthew Harris

North Carolina

13 6.98 | 22-10.75

Felix Wolter

Pittsburgh

14 6.71 | 22-00.25

D.J. Ledell

Clemson

15 6.66 | 21-10.25

James Holt

Virginia Tech

16 6.50 | 21-04

Robbie Springfield

Kentucky

17 6.48 | 21-03.25

Devin Daye-Schafer

Virginia Tech

18 6.04 | 19-09.75

Mark Smith

Wake Forest