Boling Leaps Indoor PR To Win Tiger Paw Invitational Long Jump Title

Talented sprinter Matthew Boling recorded an indoor personal best of 7.76m to win the long jump at the Tiger Paw Invitational hosted at Clemson at the Clemson University Indoor Complex on Friday.
Boling, who will not compete in an open race this weekend, entered the meeting with an indoor best of 7.50m and he bettered that mark with a 7.55m jump in the third round, after fouling his opening two attempts.
The Georgia sophomore then stretched out to his winning effort of 7.76m (25-05.50) in the fourth round of the competition to take the lead before holding out for the victory, despite fouling his fifth attempt and jumping 7.54m in the sixth and final round.
Ja’Von Douglas of NC State was two centimeters shy of the winning mark as he leaped 7.74m in the final round to take second place. Cameron O’Neal of Georgia Tech led the competition in the opening three rounds but was relegated to third place with his best mark of 7.56m.
KJ Moore of Virginia Tech was fourth with 7.53m and the top five was completed by Brandon Hicklin of North Carolina A&T with 7.39m.
Boling will remain a spectator at the meet until joining his teammates Elija Godwin, Caleb Cavanaugh, and Delano Dunkley to compete in the men’s 4x400m relay in the final race on Saturday.
2021 Tiger Paw Invitational Long Jump Results
1 7.76 | 25-05.50
Matthew Boling
Georgia
2 7.74 | 25-04.75
Ja’Von Douglas
NC State
3 7.56 | 24-09.75
Cameron O’Neal
Georgia Tech
4 7.53 | 24-08.50
KJ Moore
Virginia Tech
5 7.39 | 24-03
Brandon Hicklin
N. Carolina A&T
6 7.33 | 24-00.75
Russell Robinson
Miami (Fla.)
7 7.26 | 23-10
Ezra Mellinger
Duke
8 7.14 | 23-05.25
Jaren Holmes
North Carolina
9 7.10 | 23-03.50
Chris Alexander
NC State
10 7.10 | 23-03.50
Trey Causey III
Kentucky
11 7.08 | 23-02.75
Joseph Jardine
Kentucky
12 7.07 | 23-02.50
Matthew Harris
North Carolina
13 6.98 | 22-10.75
Felix Wolter
Pittsburgh
14 6.71 | 22-00.25
D.J. Ledell
Clemson
15 6.66 | 21-10.25
James Holt
Virginia Tech
16 6.50 | 21-04
Robbie Springfield
Kentucky
17 6.48 | 21-03.25
Devin Daye-Schafer
Virginia Tech
18 6.04 | 19-09.75
Mark Smith
Wake Forest
