Day 2 Schedule, Watch Live, Results: 2021 SEC Indoor Championships

Fayetteville, Ark — Day 2 schedule and the live streaming coverage for the 2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships, at Randal Tyson Indoor Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday, February 26.

Friday’s competition will continue with the final three events of the men’s Heptathlon, starting at 10:00 am. The first event of the morning will be the 60m hurdles and this will be followed by the pole vault and conclude with the 1000m.

On the track, the mile run for men will get the action going with the 60m hurdles, 400m, 60m, 800m, and the 200m also on the list of events down to contest on the men’s side. The lone final on the track for the men is the 5000m at 3:15 pm.

Meanwhile, the women will take the track at 7:00 pm with the heats of the mile run.

Just like the men, there will be competition in the heats of the 60m hurdles, 400m, 60m, 800m, and the 200m. At 8:15 pm, the women’s 5000m final will stream live.

Texas A&M is one of the teams hoping to finish at the top of the scoring chart at the end of the championships on Saturday and head coach Pat Henry discusses the type of battle he’s expecting.

“The Southeastern Conference Championships is the best meet in the country, it’s not even close and it’s the best meet of the year.” Henry said on the Aggies official website. “Every one of these schools in the SEC wants to be successful, just like every other sport. There’s a lot of pride in this conference and everyone wants to be good. What wins meets like this are the third, fourth, fifth and sixth places, that’s what wins it.

“It’s depth that wins this kind of track meet, the one National Championships doesn’t take the same kind of depth to win. It takes elites to win the National meet. For this one, you gotta have great ones but you also need to have depth.”

2021 SEC Indoor Championships Day 2 Schedule – LIVE RESULTS |

Day Start Men’s Heptathlon

Friday 10:00 AM Hept 60 M Hurdles

Friday – Hept Pole Vault

Friday – Hept 1000 M

Friday – Heptathon Standings | Spreadsheet | Day 1 Complete

Day Start Friday Running Events Rnd

Friday 2:00 PM Men 1 Mile Run Prelims

Friday 2:15 PM Men 60 M Hurdles Prelims

Friday 2:25 PM Men 400 M Prelims

Friday 2:50 PM Men 60 M Prelims

Friday 3:05 PM Men 800 M Prelims

Friday 3:15 PM Men 5000 M Finals

Friday 3:35 PM Men 200 M Prelims

Friday 7:00 PM Women 1 Mile Run Prelims

Friday 7:15 PM Women 60 M Hurdles Prelims

Friday 7:25 PM Women 400 M Prelims

Friday 7:50 PM Women 60 M Prelims

Friday 8:05 PM Women 800 M Prelims

Friday 8:15 PM Women 5000 M Final

Friday 8:35 PM Women 200 M Prelims



Day Start Friday Field Events Rnd

Friday 12:00 PM Men High Jump Final

Friday 1:45 PM Men Long Jump Finals

Friday 5:30 PM Women High Jump Finals

Friday 6:15 PM Women Pole Vault Finals

Friday 6:30 PM Women Long Jump Finals