Day 2: Watch And Follow 2021 Summit League Indoor Track and Field

Watch live streaming coverage and follow the latest results on Day Two of the 2021 Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships Presented by the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare on Sunday. These championships are taking place inside the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

Watch The Summit League Indoor Championships

Live Video | Live Stats | Day 2 Program and Heat Sheet

After a busy day of action on Saturday, competition resumes on Sunday with the final men’s multi-events starting at 9:30 a.m. CT. Field events will get start at 11:30 a.m. CT while the action on the track begins at 1 p.m. CT.

Through five scored events on Saturday, the North Dakota State men tallied 64 points so far to take a 7.5-point lead into the final day of competition. Following them slowly is South Dakota State which is on 56.5 points in second. South Dakota is the next closest team with 50 points in third.

North Dakota State also leads the women’s standings entering the final day of competition at the 2021 Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships after 78 points after five completed finals. The Bison have grabbed a massive 42-point advantage over the rest of the field coming into Sunday’s action, with second-place South Dakota on 36 points. In Third is South Dakota State (34) and North Dakota (34) are tied for third place.

2021 Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships Winners On Saturday

Men’s Championships Won

Pole Vault: Ethan Bray, South Dakota | 18-05.75 (5.63m)

Weight Throw: Alex Talley, North Dakota State | 72-00.25 (21.95m)

Long Jump: Brandon Lewis, North Dakota State | 24-02.25 (7.37m)

3,000m: Tom Breuckman, South Dakota State | 8:18.07

Distance Medley Relay: Western Illinois | 10:02.56



Women’s Championships Won

Pentathlon: Holly Gerberding, South Dakota | 3,744 points

Weight Throw: Amy Herrington, North Dakota State | 70-05 (21.46m)

Long Jump: Jodi Lipp, North Dakota State | 19-05.25 (5.92m)

3,000m: Jennie Baragar-Petrash, North Dakota State | 9:17.30

Distance Medley Relay: North Dakota State | 11:54.02

Sunday. Feb. 28 Live Schedule

Results Session 2 Sunday 2/28/2021

Hept: #5 Men 60 Meter Hurdles

Hept: #6 Men Pole Vault

Women Triple Jump

Women Shot Put

Men High Jump

Women Pole Vault

Hept: #7 Men 1000 Meter Run

✔Men Heptathlon

Women 1 Mile Run

Men 1 Mile Run

Men Triple Jump

Women 400 Meter Dash Finals

Men 400 Meter Dash Finals

Men Shot Put

Women High Jump

Women 60 Meter Dash Finals

Men 60 Meter Dash Finals

Women 60 Meter Hurdles Finals

Men 60 Meter Hurdles Finals

Women 800 Meter Run Finals

Men 800 Meter Run Finals

Women 200 Meter Dash Finals

Men 200 Meter Dash Finals

Women 5000 Meter Run

Men 5000 Meter Run

Women 4×400 Meter Relay

Men 4×400 Meter Relay