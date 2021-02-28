Day 2: Watch And Follow 2021 Summit League Indoor Track and Field

Watch live streaming coverage and follow the latest results on Day Two of the 2021 Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships Presented by the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare on Sunday. These championships are taking place inside the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
After a busy day of action on Saturday, competition resumes on Sunday with the final men’s multi-events starting at 9:30 a.m. CT. Field events will get start at 11:30 a.m. CT while the action on the track begins at 1 p.m. CT.
Through five scored events on Saturday, the North Dakota State men tallied 64 points so far to take a 7.5-point lead into the final day of competition. Following them slowly is South Dakota State which is on 56.5 points in second. South Dakota is the next closest team with 50 points in third.
North Dakota State also leads the women’s standings entering the final day of competition at the 2021 Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships after 78 points after five completed finals. The Bison have grabbed a massive 42-point advantage over the rest of the field coming into Sunday’s action, with second-place South Dakota on 36 points. In Third is South Dakota State (34) and North Dakota (34) are tied for third place.
2021 Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships Winners On Saturday
Men’s Championships Won
Pole Vault: Ethan Bray, South Dakota | 18-05.75 (5.63m)
Weight Throw: Alex Talley, North Dakota State | 72-00.25 (21.95m)
Long Jump: Brandon Lewis, North Dakota State | 24-02.25 (7.37m)
3,000m: Tom Breuckman, South Dakota State | 8:18.07
Distance Medley Relay: Western Illinois | 10:02.56
Women’s Championships Won
Pentathlon: Holly Gerberding, South Dakota | 3,744 points
Weight Throw: Amy Herrington, North Dakota State | 70-05 (21.46m)
Long Jump: Jodi Lipp, North Dakota State | 19-05.25 (5.92m)
3,000m: Jennie Baragar-Petrash, North Dakota State | 9:17.30
Distance Medley Relay: North Dakota State | 11:54.02
Sunday. Feb. 28 Live Schedule
Results Session 2 Sunday 2/28/2021
Hept: #5 Men 60 Meter Hurdles
Hept: #6 Men Pole Vault
Women Triple Jump
Women Shot Put
Men High Jump
Women Pole Vault
Hept: #7 Men 1000 Meter Run
✔Men Heptathlon
Women 1 Mile Run
Men 1 Mile Run
Men Triple Jump
Women 400 Meter Dash Finals
Men 400 Meter Dash Finals
Men Shot Put
Women High Jump
Women 60 Meter Dash Finals
Men 60 Meter Dash Finals
Women 60 Meter Hurdles Finals
Men 60 Meter Hurdles Finals
Women 800 Meter Run Finals
Men 800 Meter Run Finals
Women 200 Meter Dash Finals
Men 200 Meter Dash Finals
Women 5000 Meter Run
Men 5000 Meter Run
Women 4×400 Meter Relay
Men 4×400 Meter Relay
