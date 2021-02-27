Day 3 ACC Indoor Conference Championships Live Stream, Result Updates

The third and final day of competition at the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference – ACC – Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place on Saturday and you can watch live streaming coverage and follow the updates online.

How To Watch And Follow Live

WATCH LIVE ON ACCNX | LIVE RESULTS |

Saturday, Feb. 27 | 10:30 am – 4 pm (live stream only from 10:30 until noon) | ACC Network Extra

At the time of writing this report, Virginia Tech and Duke are the leaders on the men’s and women’s team title race.

After 10 of the 17 completed finals on the men’s side, Virginia Tech leads with 75 points. ahead of North Carolina, which has 47 points and Florida State with 41 points, rounding out the Top 3.

On the women’s side, Duke is the surprised leader with 42 points after 8 of the 17 contested finals, but is only a point ahead of second-place Louisville, with Virginia (31.5) and Florida State (28) following.

Day Start Saturday Running Events Rnd

Saturday 12:00 PM Men 1 Mile Final

Saturday 12:10 PM Women 1 Mile Final

Saturday 12:20 PM Men 60 M Final

Saturday 12:30 PM Women 60 M Final

Saturday 12:40 PM Men 400 M Finals

Saturday 12:50 PM Women 400 M Finals

Saturday 1:00 PM Men 60 M Hurdles Final

Saturday 1:10 PM Women 60 M Hurdles Final

Saturday 1:20 PM Men 800 M Final

Saturday 1:30 PM Women 800 M Final

Saturday 1:40 PM Men 200 M Finals

Saturday 1:50 PM Women 200 M Finals

Saturday 2:00 PM Men 3000 M Finals

Saturday 2:35 PM Women 3000 M Finals

Saturday 3:10 PM Men 4×400 M Relay Finals

Saturday 3:40 PM Women 4×400 M Relay Finals

Day Start Saturday Field Events Rnd

Saturday 10:30 AM Men Triple Jump Finals

Saturday 11:00 AM Men Shot Put Finals

Saturday 1:30 PM Women Shot Put Finals

Saturday 1:30 PM Women Triple Jump Finals