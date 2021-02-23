How To Watch and Follow 2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships: Feb. 26-27

Fayetteville, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will serve as host of the 2021 Southeastern Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships Feb. 26-27, 2021 at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track Center. Fans can watch live streaming coverage of the three-day championships on the SEC Network with live results and updates posting here.

SEC INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS BREAKDOWN

Arkansas women have won six straight SEC Indoor title Arkansas women are ranked No. 1 in the nation and are aiming for an 11th indoor title overall Arkansas men are the defending champion of the SEC Indoor Championships Three different programs in the last three years SEC Indoor men’s title Who will come out on top in both the men’s and women’s team race this weekend?

The Razorbacks won both the women’s and men’s titles last season and will be hoping to add to that fruitful run in what is expected to be a very entertaining championships, despite the absence of the fans who will be missing this year from the stands.

Arkansas will enter this week’s championships searching for its seventh successive SEC Indoor women’s title, having won six in a row.

The No. 1 ranked program has won seven of the last 10 league championships and collected 10 overall conference indoor championships, which is two less than LSU. The Tigers have claimed a league-leading 12 SEC Indoor women’s titles all-time.

Texas A&M finished sixth last year, but the improving No. 2 ranked Aggies are expected to mount a stronger challenge this time around.

Texas is also expected to improve on their finish from last year, while 2014 champion Florida will also be hoping for a better finish than its seventh-place finish a season ago.

Meanwhile, for the men, they captured their 23rd title last season and will be hoping to add another crown to the list as they keep an eye on Tennessee’s SEC-leading 25 men’s titles. The Razorbacks have won three of the last five title titles.

LSU, which is ranked No. 2, comes in as the highest-ranked SEC men’s program and will be aiming to use that motivation to dethrone the host and champions at the end of this weekend’s championships.

The men’s team title has been won by three different programs in the last three years, with Florida winning in 2019 and Alabama taking the 2018 crown.

Randal Tyson Indoor Track Center has served as the site of the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships nine times. The venue also hosted the SEC Indoor Championships in 2000, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2019.