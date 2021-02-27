How To Watch Texas Qualifier: Trials of Miles Meeting Live Stream

A number of top athletes will seek to achieve the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials and Games qualifying standards when they compete in the Texas Qualifier – Trials of Miles Meeting on Saturday. Live streaming begins at 7:30 pm.

Fans and supporters will be able to watch live streaming video coverage of the Trials of Miles Texas Qualifier live on CITIUS MAG, vie YouTube. The Texas Qualifier, which got underway on Friday night, is a two-night track meet that was organized to assist athletes seeking to achieve the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials qualifying mark.

After the opening rounds of the women’s and men’s 5000 and 10,000m races on Friday, the athletes will return to the track on Saturday night for the finals, in addition to some faster races.

The women’s and men’s 800m, as well as the 1500m for both genders, are also slated for the second night of action as some of the top middle and long-distance runners look to secure Olympic qualifying marks, which will help them to land places on the national team for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, later this summer.

Among the stars lining up in the women’s 800m Olympic section are Ajee’ Wilson, Charlene Lipsey, Ce’Aira Brown, Kate Grace, Sammy Watson, and Alexa Efraimson. The event is scheduled for 7:22 p.m. CT.

The men’s second will include Isaiah Harris, Michael Rhoads, and Sam Ellison, with the slated time for this contest set for 7:33 p.m. CT.

Meanwhile, Justyn Knight, Josh Thompson, Craig Nowak, Nick Willis, Amos Bartelsmeyer and Johnny Gregorek will lead the way in the men’s 1500m and we are expecting a lot of excitement here.

Sara Vaughn, Colleen Quigley and Sinclaire Johnson are among the starters lining up in the women’s 1500m.

Elsewhere, Kirubel Erassa, Ryan Hill and Ben Flanagan will take the track in the men’s 5000m Olympic section, with Lindsay Flanagan, Sarah Pagano, Konstanze Klosterhalfen and Biruktayit Degefa among the listed starters for the women’s 10000m.

Texas Qualifier Schedule

SATURDAY NIGHT SCHEDULE (All Times CT)

7:00 pm Women’s 1500 presented by Sir Walter Running

7:12 pm Men’s 1500 HEAT A presented by Beer Mile Media

7:22 pm Men’s 1500 HEAT B presented by Beer Mile Media

7:33 pm Women’s 800

7:33 pm Men’s 800

7:43 pm Women’s 5K Presented by goodr

8:14 pm Men’s 5K

8:35 pm Women’s 10K Presented by ElliptiGo

9:17 pm Men’s 10K

