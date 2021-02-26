How To Watch And Follow Great Midwest Indoor Championships

INDIANAPOLIS – Cedarville University and the Doden Field House will serve as the host to the 2021 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Due to COVID-19 institutional protocol, fans are not permitted to attend this year’s championships. The event will be streamed in its entirety on the Great Midwest Digital Network and can be viewed online or through apps available through Apple TV, AmazonFire TV, Android TV, and Roku by searching for the keywords “Great Midwest.”



The official conference championships page including clickable links for the schedule of events, heat sheets, live results, record books, and photo galleries, can be viewed here.



Tiffin’s men and Hillsdale’s women are the defending conference team champions and the previous championship meet records will be targeted throughout the weekend. Provisional qualifiers will aim for automatic marks and auto qualifiers are still looking to better their position in the TFRRS Division II Performance List.

The Great Midwest Athletic Conference has been fortunate to conduct as close to a full playing season as possible with multiple institutions hosting events including Hillsdale, Findlay, and Tiffin.



Most programs have been able to compete in at least two events and some programs have been entered in 4 or 5. Navigating a difficult space has been a challenge, but ultimately will reward competing student-athletes that are slated to compete.

