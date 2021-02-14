Miller-Uibo Sets 400m Indoor Area Record At New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Shaunae Miller-Uibo powered her way to a world-leading and indoor national record en route to winning the 400m in 50.21 seconds at the 2021 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Staten Island on Saturday (13).

Dominant Run From Miller-Uibo

The performance saw her improving the previous world-lead of 50.52 set by USA’s Athing Mu in College Station on Feb. 6, while she moved equal with eighth fastest performance on the world indoor all-time list.

Making her first 400m appearance indoors since 2014, Miller-Uibo covered the first 200m in 23.92 seconds to take total control of the race early and held her form for the rest of the contest on her way to setting her second national indoor record of the year.

“I came out here to see where we’re at with my training and I’m very satisfied,” she said during her interview with NBC after the win. “I feel really strong right now.”

Watch Video: Shaunae Miller-Uibo Running World-Leading 22.40: American Track League Meeting #2

Making her first 400m appearance indoors since 2014, Miller-Uibo covered the first 200m in 23.92 seconds to take total control of the race early and held her form for the rest of the contest.

North American Record Lowered

The Olympic champion improved the previous Bahamian indoor record of 50.34 by Christine Amertil, which was set back in 2006. It also improves the North American record which was previously jointly held by Amertil and American Kendall Ellis.

Miller-Uibo opened her season with a 22.40 seconds world-leading and national record performance at the American Track League on 31 January.

On Saturday at the 2021 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, USA’s Wadeline Jonathas, the World Championships fourth-place finisher, clocked a season-best 51.95 to take second place, while third went to Jessica Beard, also of USA in 52.60.

Former world champion Phyllis Francis (USA) was fourth in 54.86.

Also at the meet, Jamaican Christopher Taylor posted 32.80 secs to set a new Jamaican indoor 300m record when finishing second to Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards, who won in 32.71.

Taylor Sets Jamaican 300m Indoor Record With 32.80 At New Balance Indoor Grand Prix