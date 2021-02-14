Monaco Run 5km Results, Highlights: Chepkoech Breaks WR

Results and watch video highlights from the men’s and women’s 5km races at the Monaco Run on Sunday (14), as Beatrice Chepkoech broke the world record on her way to winning the women’s event.

The 29-year-old Chepkoech, who is the 3,000m steeplechase world record and world champion, clocked a time of 14 minutes 43 seconds in very windy conditions to dominate her rivals.

The Kenyan improved the previous record for the women’s-only race of 14:44, set by Sifan Hassan in 2019. The performance is also faster than the previous mark in a mixed-gender race of 14:48, which was set by Caroline Kipkirui in 2018.

Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenyan breaks Monaco Run 5km world record

“I’m so happy because I didn’t expect it,” said a surprised Chepkoech, who was with aided by male pacemaker, Luuk Maas.

“It was cold and there was a lot of wind, but my pacemaker told me ‘we can do it, let’s push it’, and I managed to run right on pace. Everything was perfect.”

The 5km was introduced as a world record event in November 2017.

Meraf Bahta of Sweden finished second in 15:46 with third going to France’s Alice Finot in a personal-best 15:52.

Meanwhile, 10,000m world champion Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda ran in the lead pack from the start on his way to winning the men’s race with a time of13:14.

The 24-year-old set the men’s 5km record of 12:51 in Monaco last year, but conditions on Sunday were not favorable to challenge the world mark.

“It was a good race, but the wind was incredibly difficult,” Cheptegei said.

Bethwell Birgen and Davis Kiplangat, both from Kenya, clocked 13:17 and 13:19 to finish second and third respectively.

Monaco Run 5km Results

Men

5km, Road

1 Joshua Cheptegei UGA 13:14 SB

2 Bethwel Birgen KEN 13:18 PB

3 Davis Kiplangat KEN 13:19 PB

4 Morhad Amdouni FRA 13:20 PB

5 Richard Douma NED 13:27 PB

6 Samuel Fitwi Sibhatu GER 13:33 PB

7 Michael Gras FRA 13:43 PB

8 Emmanuel Roudolff FRA 13:48 PB

9 Andreas Vojta AUT 13:49 PB

10 Thijs Nijhuis DEN 13:49 PB

Women

5km, Road

1 Beatrice Chepkoech KEN 14:43 WR PB

2 Meraf Bahta SWE 15:46 SB

3 Alice Finot FRA 15:52 PB

4 Nina Lauwaert BEL 15:58 PB

5 Alexa Lemitre FRA 16:07 =PB

6 Aude Clavier FRA 16:15 PB

7 Agnes McTighe SUI 16:29 PB