North Carolina A&T Sprinters Continue To Move Up The Rankings

North Carolina A&T sprinters Tavarius Wright and Randolph Ross continue to show off their fruitful form this season after posting personal bests at the two-day 2021 Clemson Tiger Paw Invite on Friday to improve their status on the NCAA DI and World performance lists.

Fast 60m Dash For Tavarius Wright

Wright, a North Carolina A&T senior, clocked a new lifetime best of 6.57 seconds to dominate the men’s 60m sprint, improving his previous career-best from 6.64, which was set in Columbia, SC, on Feb. 6.

Wright’s time this past weekend is the second-fastest this season by an NCAA DI sprinter and it also tied for the eighth fastest overall in the world in 2021. He is the seventh quickest American so far this term.

Following Wright home on Friday at the 2021 Clemson Tiger Paw Invite were Lance Lang, who was second at a distant 6.72, with Cole Beck closer to the runner-up in 6.73.

Randolph Ross Improves 200m Rankings

Wright, though had to settle for second in his 200m heat and fourth overall with a time of 21.04 seconds.

He was beaten by his fellow North Carolina A&T teammate Randolph Ross, who was in sizzling form.

Ross, who is the son of the program’s head coach, Duane Ross, flashed to a new personal best time of 20.50 seconds to improve his ranking in the event this season to No. 4 on both the NCAA DI and the world performance lists. Saturday’s performance was the third consecutive career best over the 200m for Ross, who improved his old mark from 20.64.

Placing second overall was another North Carolina A&T sprinter, Javonte Harding, who also improved his personal best when clocking 20.54 to win the second section. It was the third successive sub-21 second performance this season from Harding, who entered the meeting with a personal best of 20.69.

Two other athletes broke the 21-seconds barrier at the Clemson meeting, with Lang running 20.75 to capture section three and Marcus Parker posting 20.88 when finishing second to Ross in the first heat.

Ross Impresses Over 400m Too

At the same meeting on Friday, Ross also shaved some time off his lifetime best for the 400m.

The 20-year-old leads the NCAA rankings over the 400m at the end of a busy weekend of competition after he clocked 45.21 seconds to edge Virginia Tech’s Jacory Patterson (45.24) who also grabbed a personal best in the process.

North Carolina A&T’s Trevor Stewart also registered a personal best when finishing third in 45.55, while Trinidad and Tobago’s Dwight St. Hillare, a senior at Kentucky, improved his lifetime best to 45.64 after winning section two of the event.

Click For RESULTS (PDF)