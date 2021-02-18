Southwestern Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships Postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships scheduled to be held Feb. 18-19 has been postponed due to inclement weather in the southern region of the country. The championship meet has been rescheduled to take place on Feb. 24-25.



The 2021 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships will be hosted at the Birmingham Crossplex. The meet will be closed to all spectators for the duration of the event. Fans and supporters will be able to watch the final day of competition live on the SWAC Digital Network.



