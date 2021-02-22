How To Stream and Follow 2021 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships

CONWAY, S.C. – Watch and follow live results and updates from the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, which will take place on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22-23, at the Birmingham Crossplex.

How To Watch And Follow Live Streaming

For the fans who looking to watch live streaming coverage of the meeting, they can follow the afternoon finals section of the championship meet will on ESPN+, but will need to have an active subscription, which can be obtained here. Live results can be found by CLICKING HERE.

The first day of competition at the championship will begin at 9 a.m., on Monday with the combined events, which start with the heptathlon. Field events will get going at 12 p.m., while the running events start at 4:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s second and final day of the championships will start at 9 a.m. Th action will open up with the women’s pentathlon at 9:20 a.m., while the field events begin at 12 p.m. The on the track will get going with the running events finals, starting at 2:00. An awards presentation is slated for approximately 5:00.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS: **Spectators are not permitted at the facility. Only a team’s official travel party are permitted in the building.**

Monday, February 22 Time Event Prelim/Final 9:00 AM Heptathlon (60M/LJ/SP/HJ) Final 12:00 PM 35 lb. Weight Throw (Men) Final 12:30 PM Long Jump (Women) Final 2:00 PM 20 lb. Weight Throw (Women) Final 3:00 PM High Jump (Women) Final 3:30 PM Long Jump (Men) Final 4:00 PM Pole Vault (Men) Final 4:35 PM Mile (Women) Prelim 4:50 PM Mile (Men) Prelim 5:05 PM 60m (Women) Prelim 5:15 PM 60m (Men) Prelim 5:25 PM 60m Hurdles (Women) Prelim 5:40 PM 60m Hurdles (Men) Prelim 5:55 PM 400m (Women) Prelim 6:05 PM 400m (Men) Prelim 6:15 PM 800m (Women) Prelim 6:25 PM 800m (Men) Prelim 6:35 PM 5,000m (Women) Final 6:55 PM 200m (Women) Prelim 7:10 PM 5,000m (Men) Final 7:30 PM 200m (Men) Prelim 7:45 PM DMR Final (Women) Final 8:00 PM DMR Final (Men) Final