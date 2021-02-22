World-Track and Field Website

How To Stream and Follow 2021 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships

CONWAY, S.C. – Watch and follow live results and updates from the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, which will take place on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22-23, at the Birmingham Crossplex.

How To Watch And Follow Live Streaming

For the fans who looking to watch live streaming coverage of the meeting, they can follow the afternoon finals section of the championship meet will on ESPN+, but will need to have an active subscription, which can be obtained here. Live results can be found by CLICKING HERE.

The first day of competition at the championship will begin at 9 a.m., on Monday with the combined events, which start with the heptathlon. Field events will get going at 12 p.m., while the running events start at 4:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s second and final day of the championships will start at 9 a.m. Th action will open up with the women’s pentathlon at 9:20 a.m., while the field events begin at 12 p.m. The on the track will get going with the running events finals, starting at 2:00. An awards presentation is slated for approximately 5:00.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS: **Spectators are not permitted at the facility. Only a team’s official travel party are permitted in the building.**

Monday, February 22
TimeEventPrelim/Final
9:00 AMHeptathlon (60M/LJ/SP/HJ)Final
12:00 PM35 lb. Weight Throw (Men)Final
12:30 PMLong Jump (Women)Final
2:00 PM20 lb. Weight Throw (Women) Final
3:00 PMHigh Jump (Women)Final
3:30 PMLong Jump (Men)Final
4:00 PMPole Vault (Men)Final
4:35 PMMile (Women)Prelim
4:50 PMMile (Men)Prelim
5:05 PM60m (Women)Prelim
5:15 PM60m (Men)Prelim
5:25 PM60m Hurdles (Women)Prelim
5:40 PM60m Hurdles (Men)Prelim
5:55 PM400m (Women)Prelim
6:05 PM400m (Men)Prelim
6:15 PM800m (Women)Prelim
6:25 PM800m (Men)Prelim
6:35 PM5,000m (Women)Final
6:55 PM200m (Women)Prelim
7:10 PM5,000m (Men)Final
7:30 PM200m (Men)Prelim
7:45 PMDMR Final (Women)Final
8:00 PMDMR Final (Men)Final
Tuesday, February 23
TimeEventPrelim/Final
9:00 AMHeptathlon (60m/PV/1000m)Final
9:20 AMPentathlon (60H/HJ/SP/LJ/800M)Final
12:00 PMTriple Jump (Men)Final
1:00 PMShot Put (Men)Final
1:30 PMPole Vault (Women) Final
2:00 PMMile (Women)Final
2:10 PMMile (Men)Final
2:20 PM60m (Women)Final
2:30 PM60m (Men)Final
2:30 PMTriple Jump (Women)Final
2:45 PM60m Hurdles (Women)Final
2:50 PM60m Hurdles (Men)Final
3:00 PMHigh Jump (Men)Final
3:00 PMShot Put (Women)Final
3:00 PM400m (Women)Final
3:05 PM400m (Men)Final
3:20 PM800m (Women)Final
3:30 PMTriple Jump (Men)Final
3:30 PM800m (Men)Final
3:40 PM200m (Women)Final
3:50 PM200m (Men)Final
4:00 PM3,000m (Women)Final
4:15 PM3,000m (Men)Final
4:30 PM4 x 400m Relay (Women)Final
4:45 PM4 x 400m Relay (Men)Final
5:00 PMAwards Presentation

