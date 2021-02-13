Taylor Sets Jamaican 300m Indoor Record With 32.80 At New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

NEW YORK — Standout Jamaican young sprinter Christopher Taylor set a national indoor record for the 300m when finishing second at the 2021 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Staten Island on Saturday (13).

Taylor, who opened his season with a pair of 400m races in the American Track League meeting series, stepped down in distance on Saturday to clock 32.80 seconds for second place behind fellow Caribbean counterpart Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago who held off the Jamaican in the closing meters to win in 32.71.

Taylor’s time improved the previous national record of 32.91, set by Jermaine Brown in 2015.

The 21-year-old World Youth champion over 400m in 2015, opened with an 11.45-second clocking in his 100m before splitting at 21.53 seconds at the 200m mark.

Taylor ran 45.73 seconds for the 400m last month, which is the fastest time by a Jamaican athlete indoors this season and ninth fastest for 2021.

USA’s Kahmari Montgomery posted a time of 32.96 for third place.