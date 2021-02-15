Tsegay, Holloway Highlight Meeting de L’Eure

Gudaf Tsegay dazzled to a new world-lead to win the women’s 800m, while Grant Holloway extended his winning streak to three meetings to highlight the Meeting de L’Eure at the Jesse Owens Arena in Val-de-Reuil, France, on Sunday (14).

Tsegay Dominates Again

Five days after breaking the world indoor 1500m record, Tsegay delivered another sizzling performance to break into the all-time top-10 list in the women’s 800m.

The 24-year-old clocked a national indoor record of one minute and 57.52 seconds to dominate the event and moved up to ninth all-time. Her performance is ranked second only to the legendary Maria Mutola’s 1:57.06 on the African all-time list.

Her time bettered the previous world-lead of 1:59.03 set by Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson in January.

“It’s been a very good week,” said Tsegay, the world 1500m bronze medalist. “I’m so happy because before the competition I was focused on training – hard work morning and evening.

“I’m just so happy. This 1:57, and before it was world record. I’m so happy.”

She added: “My goal remains the Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Finishing behind Tsegay on Sunday was Lena Kandissounon of France who ran a personal best 2:02.45 for a distant second, while third place went to Benin’s Noelie Yarigo (2:02.76).

Three From Three For Holloway

Meanwhile, world champion Holloway powered his way to a third victory in as many meetings this season after the American put away a competitive field when running 7.41 seconds to take the 60m hurdles title.

The 23-year-old who leads the world with an American record and personal best of 7.32, has also posted 7.35 and twice clocked 7.38 already this season.

His winning time in Liévin, last Tuesday, was just 0.02 shy of Colin Jackson’s world indoor record.

“I’m not really looking to break records,” Holloway said. “Records don’t just come to you.”

He was well clear of runner-up Gabriel Constantino of Brazil who clocked 7.65, while Aaron Mallett of the US was third with 7.66.

Also at the meeting, world indoor record holder Hugues Fabrice Zango won the men’s triple jump competition with another strong performance after stretching out to 17.51m for the victory.

Meanwhile, home favorite Renaud Lavillenie failed to trouble the scoreboard in the men’s pole vault after he failed to clear a height.

The the Meeting de L’Eure was a World Athletics Indoor Tour Bronze level meeting.