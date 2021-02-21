Watch And Follow American Track League Meeting #4

Watch live streaming coverage of the American Track League Meeting #4 from the Randal Tyson Indoor Center on Sunday (21). You can watch the live television and online video coverage on ESPN and WatchESPN and the ESPN App, starting at 5:00 pm ET.

Big Names Lineup For American Track League Meeting #4

Sunday’s meeting, the final of the American Track League indoor series, has again attracted several top athletes including Olympic champion and world indoor shot put record holder Ryan Crouser of USA, American nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix and Jamaican sprint hurdler Danielle Williams.

Crouser, who set a world record mark of 22.82m when winning the men’s shot put competition during the first meeting of the series on Jan. 24, will look to close out the series with another top performance as he continues his preparations to defend his Olympic title in Tokyo, later this summer.

Fellow Americans Payton Otterdahl and Nick Ponzio are among the challengers in the battle for Sunday’s title.

Allyson Felix To Make Debut

Meanwhile, Felix will open her 2021 campaign with a double this weekend when she lines up in the women’s 60m and 200m events.

The 35-year-old American will more than likely target the 200m or the 400m during the outdoor campaign, but will be hoping to get a bit of speed work done in the shorter sprints this weekend.

The women’s 60m hurdles will feature two of the top five hurdlers in the world this season.

Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, the 2015 world 100m hurdles champion comes into this meeting with the fourth-fastest time in the world this year with 7.87 seconds, while American Tonea Marshall, who has been impressive this far, enters as the third quickest in the event this campaign with 7.86.

How To Watch and Follow Live?

Don’t miss the live streaming coverage of the American Track League Meeting #4. If you are unable to watch the action, follow the updates and latest results by clicking here. Fans can also sign up for a free trial with Youtube TV, Hulu TV, or FuboTV to get live access to the ESPN networks.

