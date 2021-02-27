Watch Championships at the Peak Day 3 Live Stream, Follow Results

USAFA, Colo. – Watch live streaming coverage and follow the latest results from day three of the Championships at the Peak meet, hosted by Air Force. WATCH LIVE STREAMING | LIVE RESULTS

Oregon, Arizona State, Wichita State, Colorado State and BYU are among the top teams competing at the meeting as several of the nation’s top athletes look to punch their tickets to the 021 NCAA Indoor meet, which will be contested between March 11-13 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

On Friday, Oregon had four athletes either tied or set new personal bests in their respective events, while all seven over the competitors in action on the day advanced to Saturday’s finals in their disciplines.

Among the athletes advancing for the Ducks is Jamaican sprinter Kemba Nelson, who led the way in the women’s 60m after matching her personal best with 7.19 seconds to lead teammates Jadyn Mays (7.26) and Brianna Duncan (7.33) into the final.

Due to social distancing requirements for Air Force track and field meets, spectators will not be allowed at the Cadet Field House for any meets during the 2021 season.

SATURDAY SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: 10:00 a.m.: Men’s Shot Put; 10:00 a.m.: Women’s High Jump; 12:30 p.m.: Women’s Shot Put; 12:30 p.m.: Women’s Triple Jump; 1:00 p.m.: Men’s Pole Vault; 1:00 p.m.: Mile Run, 60-Meter Hurdles, 400-Meter Dash, 60-Meter Dash; 2:30 p.m.: Men’s Triple Jump; 2:35 p.m.: 800-Meter Run, 200-Meter Dash, 3000-Meter Run, Mile Relay (women will compete first in all running events)

MEET INFORMATION

With the Mountain West, MPSF (the indoor home for PAC-12 teams), American, WAC and Big Sky conferences not sponsoring indoor championship meets this year, the Championships at the Peak will be a championship-style meet held at the Academy’s Cadet Field House during the traditional window of conference meets. A full schedule of events is listed below. Live video and results will be available via GoAirForceFalcons.com

WHO’S WHO…

The Championships at the Peak field includes athletes from 10 nationally-ranked teams, including top-10 squads from Oregon (No. 1 men, No. 9 women), USC (No. 5 women) and BYU (No. 6 men, No. 8 women). The lineup also includes USC’s 13th-ranked men and top-25 teams from Colorado (No. 18 women), Arizona State (No. 20 men), Arizona (No. 25 women), as well as eight Mountain West teams (Air Force, Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming), three American Athletic Conference teams (SMU, Tulane, Wichita State), two Big Sky teams (Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado), one WAC team (Grand Canyon) and two additional MPSF/PAC-12 teams (California, Stanford).