Watch & Follow 2021 ACC Indoor Conference Championships

CLEMSON, S.C. – Watch live and follow the live stream and up-to-date results from the 2021 ACC Indoor Conference Championships from Thursday, Feb. 25 through Saturday, Feb. 27. This year’s championships will be hosted by the Clemson track and field program at the university’s Indoor Track & Field Complex.

How To Watch And Follow Live

WATCH LIVE ON ACCNX | LIVE RESULTS |

Friday, Feb. 26 | 9:30 am – 8 pm (live stream only from 9:30 am until 4 pm)| ACC Network Extra

Saturday, Feb. 27 | 10:30 am – 4 pm (live stream only from 10:30 until noon) | ACC Network Extra

The Florida State men and Virginia Tech women enter this year’s event as the defending champions.

Florida State men who are ranked No. 4 nationally, and will be aiming to win their fourth consecutive ACC Indoor Conference Championships.

Action on the first day is slated to get underway at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, with the running of the men’s heptathlon 60 meters.

The meet will be broadcast live on ACCNX from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Fans can find all of the relevant information for this weekend’s conference championships in our Meet Central.

Thursday’s action on the track will begin at 5 p.m., with the men’s 800m getting things started with the first preliminary round of the day. The men’s half-mile will be followed by the women’s heats at approximately 5:00 pm.

Clemson arrives at the ACC Indoor Championships after setting two school records, 11 top-10 all-time program marks, and 118 lifetime personal bests across the season’s first six meets.

“This season shows how resilient our athletes are,” said Clemson’s Director of Track & Field, Mark Elliott. “I think we’re at a point where both teams are as ready as they can be for the championships, so I’m excited about it.”

This weekend’s conference championships are the first meet of the program’s postseason endeavors, with the NCAA Div. I Indoor Nationals slated to be contested on March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Ark.

The top 16 individuals in each event, along with top 12 relay teams, will qualify for the national championships. USTFCCCA will announce championship qualifiers following the conclusion of all conference meets.