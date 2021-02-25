Watch & Follow 2021 Big Ten Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships

The 2021 Big Ten Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place at the SPIRE Institute in Cleveland to Geneva, Ohio, this week, and fans can watch and follow live coverage online. This year’s three-day championships – Thursday, Feb. 25 through Saturday, Feb. 27 – will be held for the eighth time at the SPIRE Institute.
The Ohio State women head into the start of Thursday’s championships as the two-time defending Big Ten champions, but are expected to be seriously challenged this season to retain its team title.
The Buckeyes won last year by five points over runner-up Minnesota but will face a strong challenge from both the Golden Gophers and Michigan State.
Also expected to challenge for a top three spot are the likes of Indiana, Michigan and Iowa.
Indiana enters as the defending champion on the men’s side, having won last season by 13.5 points over Iowa.
The Hoosiers come into the 2021 Big Ten Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships ranked No. 3 behind Michigan and Ohio State in the USTFCCCA Great Lakes regional rankings.
Thursday’s competition begins at 10:00 am ET with the men’s Heptathlon, while the track events will get going at Noon with the semi-finals of the men’s 60-meter hurdles.
The women bow into action at 4:00 pm ET when they run in the semi-finals of the 60m hurdles.
2021 Big Ten Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships Full Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 25 — Day 1, 10 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 26 — Day 2, 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27 — Day 3, 11 a.m.
|Thursday, February 25
|TIME
|EVENT
|10:00 am
|Heptathlon 60 meters (final)
|10:45 am
|Heptathlon long jump (final)
|11:50 am
|Heptathlon shot put (final)
|Noon
|Men’s 60-meter hurdles (semifinals)
|Noon
|Men’s long jump (preliminaries/final)
|Noon
|Men’s weight throw (preliminaries/final)
|12:25 pm
|Men’s 600 meters (semifinals)
|12:50 pm
|Men’s 200 meters (semifinals)
|1:00 pm
|Heptathlon high jump (final)
|1:20 pm
|Men’s 3,000 meters (unseeded – final)
|1:40 pm
|Men’s 3,000 meters (seeded – final)
|**BREAK**
|4:00 pm
|Women’s 60-meter hurdles (semifinals)
|4:00 pm
|Women’s long jump (preliminaries/final)
|4:00 pm
|Women’s weight throw (preliminaries/final)
|4:25 pm
|Women’s 600 meters (semifinals)
|4:50 pm
|Women’s 200 meters (semifinals)
|5:20 pm
|Women’s 3,000 meters (unseeded – final)
|5:40 pm
|Women’s 3,000 meters (seeded – final)
|6:00 pm
|Women’s distance medley relay
|Friday, February 26
|TIME
|EVENT
|10:30 am
|Heptathlon 60-meter hurdles (final)
|11:15 am
|Heptathlon pole vault (final)
|11:35 am
|Men’s mile (semifinals)
|11:55 am
|Men’s 60 meters (semifinals)
|Noon
|Men’s triple jump (preliminaries/final)
|12:15 pm
|Men’s 400 meters (semifinals)
|12:40 pm
|Men’s 800 meters (semifinals)
|1:30 pm
|Heptathlon 1,000 meters (final)
|**BREAK**
|3:30 pm
|Pentathlon 60-meter hurdles (final)
|4:00 pm
|Women’s triple jump (preliminaries/final)
|4:10 pm
|Pentathlon high jump (final)
|4:40 pm
|Women’s mile (semifinals)
|5:00 pm
|Women’s 60 meters (semifinals)
|5:20 pm
|Women’s 400 meters (semifinals)
|5:45 pm
|Women’s 800 meters (semifinals)
|5:45 pm
|Pentathlon shot put (final)
|6:45 pm
|Pentathlon long jump (final)
|8:00 pm
|Pentathlon 800 meters (final)
|Saturday, February 27
|TIME
|EVENT
|11:00 am
|Men’s pole vault (final)
|11:00 am
|Men’s high jump (final)
|11:00 am
|Men’s shot put (preliminaries/final)
|11:00 am
|Men’s mile (final)
|11:10 am
|Men’s 400 meters (final)
|11:25 am
|Men’s 60 meters (final)
|11:35 am
|Men’s 800 meters (final)
|11:45 am
|Men’s 60-meter hurdles (final)
|11:55 am
|Men’s 600 meters (final)
|12:10 pm
|Men’s 200 meters (final)
|12:20 pm
|Men’s 5,000 meters (unseeded – final)
|12:40 pm
|Men’s 5,000 meters (seeded – final)
|1:00 pm
|Men’s 4×400-meter relay (final)
|**BREAK**
|4:00 pm
|Women’s pole vault (final)
|4:00 pm
|Women’s high jump (final)
|4:00 pm
|Women’s shot put (final)
|4:00 pm
|Women’s mile (final)
|4:10 pm
|Women’s 400 meters (final)
|4:25 pm
|Women’s 60 meters (final)
|4:35 pm
|Women’s 800 meters (final)
|4:45 pm
|Women’s 60-meter hurdles (final)
|4:55 pm
|Women’s 600 meters (final)
|5:10 pm
|Women’s 200 meters (final)
|5:25 pm
|Women’s 5,000 meters (unseeded – final)
|5:50 pm
|Women’s 5,000 meters (seeded – final)
|6:15 pm
|Women’s 4×400-meter relay (final)
