How Can You Watch and Follow Villa Madrid Meeting On Feb. 24

The World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series concludes with the Villa Madrid meeting in the Spanish capital on Wednesday (24) and fans can watch live streaming of the meeting.

There are a number of different ways to catch the live action, including free online options and live television coverage provided by the broadcaster.

Organisers of the meeting have attracted a host of global stars, including world 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway, who is the current world-leader in the 60m hurdles, as well as world indoor 1500m record-holder Gudaf Tsegay and world indoor long jump champion Juan Miguel Echevarria.

Where to watch Villa Madrid

The 125-minute live stream of the meeting will be available in most territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel and Facebook page beginning at 17:10 CET (11:10 AM ET).

The YouTube stream will be geo-blocked in the following territories: American Samoa, Australia, British Indian Ocean Territory, Canada, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas), Finland, Germany, Gibraltar, Guam, Guernsey, Heard & McDonald Islands, Isle of Man, Jersey, Norfolk Island, Northern Mariana Islands, Pitcairn Islands, Poland, Puerto Rico, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands, Spain, St Helena, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, US Virgin Islands, United Kingdom, United States

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

