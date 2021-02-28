Watch Live Stream: 2021 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships – Day 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Watch live streaming coverage of Day two of the 2021 MIAA Indoor Championships – NCAA Division II Conference meeting – being hosted at Washburn University at the brand new Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka, Kan.
How Can Fans Stream The 2021 MIAA Indoor Championships Live
The two-day meet will be streamed live on the MIAA Digital Network. This year, fans will not be permitted into the building but there are plenty of options for them to follow the meeting online and in the comfort of their homes. Fans and supports can use their Amazon FireTV, Firestick, or any smart and streaming device to follow the championships since they cannot attend the meet in person. Championships Homepage | Live Stats | Click Here To Watch MIAA Digital Network
Sunday’s action begins at 11:00 a.m. with the completion of the men’s Heptathlon. The first field events will be at 1 p.m. with the men’s shot put and the men’s & women’s triple jump competitions. The 60m hurdle finals will begin at 2 p.m. on the track.
Missouri Southern’s men captured last year’s title. Pittsburg State University’s women have won each of the last four championships.
Entering Sunday’s final day of competition, Missouri Southern State University leads the men’s standings with 57 points while Central Missouri is second with 38. Pitt State has so far scored 28 points and sits third. Fort Hays State University (20) and Nebraska-Kearney (18) complete the top five.
On the women’s side, the University of Central Missouri leads the way heading to the final day of competition with 57 points, 12 more than second-place Pitt State women who have so compiled 45 points. Missouri Southern sits third on 33 points with Nebraska-Kearney (26) and Washburn (23) rounding out the top five.
2021 MIAA Indoor Championships Day 2 Schedule
