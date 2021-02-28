Watch The Missouri Valley Conference Championships: Day 3

Watch live streaming coverage of the third and final day of the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Sunday, live on ESPN3, and WatchESPN. The meeting began on Friday and Saturday with some exciting battles and fans will be able to stream the final day live online on Sunday.

Watch The Missouri Valley Conference Championships

Heat Sheet | Live Results | MVC Indoor Performance List | WATCH DAY 3 ESPN3 – Viewers can use their Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Roku or any smart device and streaming device to watch the coverage.

The organizers of this year’s Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships opted to implement a new three-day format for the meeting to allow for spacing throughout the championships in an attempt to follow the health and safety guidelines to prevent to spread of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois State won the women’s title last year after breaking a Missouri Valley Conference Championships record with 190.16 points. If the Redbirds win this year’s championships, it will mark the first time in Missouri Valley Conference history that a women’s team has won four-consecutive indoor titles.

Northern Iowa won the Missouri Valley Conference Championships men’s title last year after they scored 143.50 points to fend off the challenges of Southern Illinois, Illinois State, and Indiana State.

Illinois State meanwhile, will look to win its third team title in four years after previously winning team titles in 2018 and 2019.

Sunday’s Day 3 Complete Schedule

Multi-Events

10:00 a.m. Heptathlon (60 M Hurdles, Pole Vault, 1,000 M)

Field Events

10:30 a.m. High Jump Final

12:30 p.m. High Jump Final

Track Events

11:30 p.m. 60 Meter Hurdles Final

11:40 p.m. 60 Meter Hurdles Final

11:50 p.m. 400 Meter Dash (2 sections) Final

12:10 p.m. 400 Meter Dash (2 sections) Final

12:30 p.m. 60 Meter Dash Final

12:40 p.m. 60 Meter Dash Final

12:50 p.m. 800 Meter Run Final

1:00 p.m. 800 Meter Run Final

1:10 p.m. 200 Meter Dash (2 sections) Final

1:25 p.m. 200 Meter Dash (2 sections) Final

2:00 p.m. 1000 Meter Run – Heptathlon

2:10 p.m. 4 x 400 Meter Relay Final

2:25 p.m. 4 x 400 Meter Relay Finals