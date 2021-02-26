How To Watch NSIC Indoor Championships Live Streaming Coverage

The NSIC Indoor Track & Field Championships – NCAA DII Championship – will take place February 25-27 at Myers Field House in Mankato, Minnesota. The men will compete over two days, beginning on Thursday afternoon with the heptathlon events and then men’s finals on Friday. The women’s finals will take place on Saturday.

There will be a reduced field size from the top 30 to the top 16 declared student-athletes for individual events, the top 12 for heptathlon and pentathlon and one relay per event per school.

No spectators will be allowed at the NSIC Indoor Track & Field Championships, live streaming will be enhanced on the NSIC Network.

All-Conference performers shall consist of the top three place winners in each event and the members of the top two relay teams from the Conference meet.

Schedule of Events (Subject to Change)

Thursday, 2/25 – NSIC Men’s Championship

Session #1 – 2:00-6:45 pm

3:00pm – Heptathlon 60m – 2 heats of 6

3:45pm – Hept Long Jump – 1 flight of 12

4:45pm – Hept Shot Put – 1 flight of 12

5:35pm – Hept High Jump – 2 pits 6 low, 6 high



Friday, 2/26 – NSIC Men’s Championships – Men’s Meet Program

Session #2 – 8:00-11:00 am

8:00am – Hept 60m Hurdles – 3 heats of 4

8:45am – Hept Pole Vault

10:45am – Hept 1000m – 1 heat of 12



Session #3 – 12-3:00 pm

Noon – Field House Opens for Warm Ups

1:00pm – Pole Vault

1:00pm – Triple Jump – 2 flights of 8

1:00pm – Weight Throw – 2 flights of 8

1:00pm – 5000m – 1 heat of 16

1:30pm – Mile – 1 heat of 16

1:45pm – 400m – 4 heats of 4

2:05pm – 600m – 4 heats of 4

2:25pm – 60m – 2 heats of 8



Session #4 – 4:00-6:00 pm

4:30pm – Shot Put – 2 flights of 8

4:45pm – High Jump

4:30pm – 60H – 2 heats of 8

4:45pm – 800m – 2 heats of 8

5:00pm – 1000m – 2 heats of 8

5:15pm – 200m – 4 heats of 4

5:30pm – 3000m – 1 heat of 16



Session #5– 7:00-9:00 pm

7:30pm – Long Jump – 2 flights of 8

8:00pm – DMR – 1 heat of 12

8:45pm – 4x400m – 3 heats of 4

Saturday, 2/27 – NSIC Women’s Championship

Session #6 – 12-3:00 pm

12:00 pm – Pentathlon 60m Hurdles – 3 heats of 4

12:45pm – Pent High Jump – 2 pits 6 low, 6 high

2:20pm – Pent Shot Put – 1 flight of 12

1:00pm – Pole Vault

1:00pm – Triple Jump – 2 flights of 8

1:00pm – Shot Put – 2 flights of 8

1:00pm – 5000m – 1 heat of 16

1:30pm – Mile – 1 heat of 16

1:45pm – 400m – 4 heats of 4

2:05pm – 600m – 4 heats of 4

2:25pm – 60m – 2 heats of 8



Session #7 – 4:00 pm-6:00 pm

4:00pm – Field House Opens for Warm Ups

4:30pm – Pent-Long Jump – 1 flight of 12

4:30pm – Weight Throw – 2 flights of 8

4:45pm – High Jump

4:30pm – 60H – 2 heats of 8

4:45pm – 800m – 2 heats of 8

5:00pm – 1000m – 2 heats of 8

5:15pm – 200m – 4 heats of 4

5:30pm – 3000m – 1 heat of 16

5:45pm – Pent 800m – 1 heat of 12



Session #8 – 7:00-9:00 pm

7:30pm – Long Jump – 2 flights of 8

8:00pm – DMR – 1 heat of 15

8:45pm – 4x400m – 3 heats of 5