Watch Summit League Indoor Championship Live Streaming: Feb. 27-28

The 2021 Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships will take place February 27-28 at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D. Fans wishing to stay up to date with the happenings can watch live streaming online, while live results updates are also available.

How To Watch Live Streaming

Six men’s teams and seven women’s track and field programs will compete at the 2021 indoor championships. As expected, due to COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be allowed inside the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex for this year’s indoor Summit League track and field championships.

This is the third time in league history that the Jackrabbits have hosted the indoor championships, the first was in 2017.

The championships will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday with the multi-events.

Meanwhile, field events will start at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Action on the track will get going at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Date: Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 27-28

Start times: 10:30 a.m. ET Saturday & Sunday

Location: Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex

Host: South Dakota State University

Online championship merchandise: Here

Live Results: Here

Live Stream: Here

North Dakota State comes into this weekend’s meeting seeking to win its second-straight Summit League Indoor Championship title and fifth in the last six years. The Bison were projected to take the title by a six-point margin over South Dakota State, according to the Summit League preseason poll, which was released earlier this year. North Dakota State is ranked No. 18 in the USTFCCCA national rankings.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, North Dakota State will be hoping to extend its dominance in the league when it goes in search of a 14th successive Summit League Indoor Championship team title to extend its league record. The Bison were picked as the preseason favorites for the indoor title by a slight margin over South Dakota.