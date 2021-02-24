Watch Video: Grant Holloway Breaks 60m Hurdles World Record In Madrid

Watch the video highlights from YouTube of American Grant Holloway breaking the men’s 60 meters hurdles indoor world record after running 7.29 seconds at the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour Madrid Meeting on Wednesday (24). Results

Long Wait For World Record Result

Holloway, who entered the meeting as the fastest in the world this season and the second-fastest man ever in the event at 7.32 seconds, posted that exact time in the heats to match his personal best and area record.

The American world 110m hurdles champion then came back in the final to dominate his rivals on his way to flashing to a new world record, improving the long-standing previous mark of 7.30 seconds set by Great Britain’s Colin Jackson in Sindelfingen, Germany, on 6 Mar 1994.

An anxious Holloway was forced to wait on the official result, though, after his winning time was initially flashed at 7.32. He initially looked slightly disappointed about the time after the race.

However, after what seemed like an eternity, the 23-year-old was able to celebrate both the victory and the world record.

Holloway now owns three of the four fastest-ever 60m hurdles times.

“I wouldn’t say it was a perfect race, but I tied my PR in the heat and that usually means I run faster in the final,” the former Florida Gators standout said on the World Athletics website. “I just went out there and executed my race to the best of my ability.

“I said before the race that if the record fell, it fell. But my main goal was just to have fun and that’s what I did. I know that it (7.29) is not going to be in the record books forever and when I fall asleep tonight – if I fall asleep – it will already be in the past.

“Now I will start looking forward. I want to get back to Gainesville (in Florida, where Holloway currently lives), talk to (his unrelated namesake) Coach Holloway, have a big old steak and go through the film.”

Holloway Targets Outdoor World Record, Olympic Gold

Holloway said he will turn his focus on the outdoor 110m hurdles world record of 12.80, which was set by his US countryman Aries Merritt in 2012.

He also has the Olympic Games gold medal in his sights.

“The world record outdoors is definitely in my sights but I want to let all this soak in first, then my priority is to win the Olympic Trials and then the Olympic gold medal.”

Meanwhile, in Madrid, world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi of Great Britain finished second in a distance 7.51, while Italian Paolo Dal Molin was third in 7.57.