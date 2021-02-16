Where To Watch Copernicus Cup Live Stream Online: Feb. 17

The World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting series continues with the Copernicus Cup in Torun on Wednesday (17).

Organisers have attracted a host of global stars, including world 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway, world steeplechase champion Beatrice Chepkoech, multiple world indoor record-holder Genzebe Dibaba, two-time world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks and world silver medallist Selemon Barega.

Where to watch

A two-hour live stream of the meeting will be available in most territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel and Facebook page beginning at 18:00 CET (17:00 GMT).

The YouTube stream will be geo-blocked in 35 territories: American Samoa, Anguilla, Australia, Bermuda, Bouvet Island, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Christmas Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas), Finland, Germany, Gibraltar, Guam, Guernsey, Heard & McDonald Islands, Isle of Man, Jersey, Montserrat, Norfolk Island, Northern Mariana Islands, Norway, Pitcairn Islands, Poland, Puerto Rico, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands, Spain, St Helena, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, Turks & Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands, United Kingdom, United States.

Tsegay, Holloway Highlight Meeting de L’Eure

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

Australia (FloSports – FloTrack)

Canada (FloSports – FloTrack)

Finland (MTV – CMore Sport 2 & Max 2)

Germany (Sportdeutschland.tv (OTT platform))

Poland (TVP – TVP Sport 1)

Spain (TVE – Teledeporte)

UK (BBC – BBC iPlayer, BBC website and app)

USA (FloSports – FloTrack)

Follow the action

– Start lists, timetable, and results

– World Athletics: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

– Copernicus Cup: website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram