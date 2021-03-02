Arkansas Women Stay No. 1 In NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Rating Index

NEW ORLEANS – After dominating the SEC Indoor Conference Championships over the weekend, Arkansas, to no surprise, remains No. 1 in the latest NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Rating Index, which was released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Monday afternoon.

The top-ranked Razorbacks continue to lead the charges in Week 6 after tallying 254.23 points in this week’s rankings. Arkansas landed its seventh successive SEC Indoor Conference to prove without a shadow of a doubt that its program is arguably the best women’s set up in the country right now.

The Razorbacks will be hoping to close out the indoor campaign with another team title at the 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships, which will be held from March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Led by freshman sensation Athing Mu who dominated the women’s 800 when clocking a world U20 record and collegiate record of 1:58.40, Texas A&M which finished second to Arkansas in the SEC championships, remains No. 2 this week. Big 12 champion is No. 3 Texas, while No. 4 Georgia – as the top four from last stayed the same. No. 5 Florida moves up two spots this week.

LSU at No. 6, No.7 BYU, No. 8 USC, No. 9 Alabama and No. 10 Texas Tech complete the next five.

The biggest movers in the NCAA Division I Women’s Indoor Track & Field National Rating Index this week were the Auburn Tigers, who moved up 22 slots from last week’s No. 37 to No. 15.

Miami (FL) and Washington joined Auburn as the teams entering the top 25 this week.

National Rank Team Points

1 ARKANSAS 254.23

2 TEXAS A&M 188.77

3 TEXAS 156.02

4 GEORGIA 139.11

5 FLORIDA 132.40

6 LSU 120.23

7 BYU 116.21

8 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 99.35

9 ALABAMA 85.33

10 TEXAS TECH 79.40

11 OREGON 71.35

12 BAYLOR 69.89

13 KENTUCKY 68.70

14 FLORIDA STATE 60.44

15 AUBURN 54.26

16 OLE MISS 52.95

17 VIRGINIA TECH

18 KANSAS STATE 49.91

19 NC STATE 49.44

20 TENNESSEE

21 WASHINGTON 40.34

22 MINNESOTA 39.17

23 ARIZONA 38.51

24 CLEMSON 37.78

25 MIAMI (FLA.) 34.93