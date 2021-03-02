BBC Releases How To Watch 2021 European Indoor Championships Live Schedule

BBC has released its schedule and channels for how fans can watch live coverage of the 2021 European Indoor Championships, which takes place in Torun, Poland from 4-7 March.

Fans and supports in the UK and those using a VPN, will be able to follow the coverage on their television and stream live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, the Red Button, as well as and the BBC Sport website.

The live action will begin with the streaming of the qualifying round of events on Thursday, 4 March and the network has revealed that fans can use the BBC Red Button to follow from 18:00-20:00 GMT.

Television coverage will be on Friday 5 March on BBC Two, while the men’s 60m finals, as well as the 400m medal races for men and women, are among the events for Saturday. Sunday, 7 March will close things out with several finals, including the women’s 60m, and the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays.

Here Is BBC Release

BBC Live European Indoor Championship Coverage Times

All times GMT and subject to late changes.

Thursday, 4 March

Evening session

Qualifying events and round one distance events

18:00-20:00, BBC Red Button

Friday, 5 March

Morning session

Qualifying and first round events

09:00-12:15, BBC Two

12:15-13:00, BBC Sport website

Evening session

Gold medals: Women’s shot put, men’s long jump, men’s shot put, women’s pentathlon, women’s 3,000m, men’s 1500m

18:00-18:30, BBC Red Button

18:00-21:00, BBC Sport website

18:30-21:00, BBC Two

Saturday, 6 March

Morning session

Qualifying and rounds

08:45-12:00, BBC Two

12:00-13:00, BBC Red Button

Evening session

Gold medals: Women’s pole vault, women’s long jump, women’s 1500m, men’s 400m, women’s 400m, men’s 60m

17:30-20:15, BBC Two

Sunday, 7 March

Morning session

Gold medals: Men’s triple jump and high jump

08:45-12:45, BBC Two

Evening session

Gold medals: men’s 60m hurdles, men’s pole vault, women’s 60m hurdles, women’s triple jump, men’s heptathlon, women’s high jump, men’s 3,000m, women’s 800m, men’s 800m, women’s 60m, men and women’s 4x400m relays

15:45-18:30, BBC Two

18:30-19:00, BBC Red Button

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts on BBC iPlayer.