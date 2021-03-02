BBC Releases How To Watch 2021 European Indoor Championships Live Schedule

BBC has released its schedule and channels for how fans can watch live coverage of the 2021 European Indoor Championships, which takes place in Torun, Poland from 4-7 March.
Indoor World-Leading Marks On March 1
Fans and supports in the UK and those using a VPN, will be able to follow the coverage on their television and stream live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, the Red Button, as well as and the BBC Sport website.
The live action will begin with the streaming of the qualifying round of events on Thursday, 4 March and the network has revealed that fans can use the BBC Red Button to follow from 18:00-20:00 GMT.
Television coverage will be on Friday 5 March on BBC Two, while the men’s 60m finals, as well as the 400m medal races for men and women, are among the events for Saturday. Sunday, 7 March will close things out with several finals, including the women’s 60m, and the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays.
BBC Live European Indoor Championship Coverage Times
All times GMT and subject to late changes.
Thursday, 4 March
Evening session
Qualifying events and round one distance events
18:00-20:00, BBC Red Button
Friday, 5 March
Morning session
Qualifying and first round events
09:00-12:15, BBC Two
12:15-13:00, BBC Sport website
Evening session
Gold medals: Women’s shot put, men’s long jump, men’s shot put, women’s pentathlon, women’s 3,000m, men’s 1500m
18:00-18:30, BBC Red Button
18:00-21:00, BBC Sport website
18:30-21:00, BBC Two
Saturday, 6 March
Morning session
Qualifying and rounds
08:45-12:00, BBC Two
12:00-13:00, BBC Red Button
Evening session
Gold medals: Women’s pole vault, women’s long jump, women’s 1500m, men’s 400m, women’s 400m, men’s 60m
17:30-20:15, BBC Two
Sunday, 7 March
Morning session
Gold medals: Men’s triple jump and high jump
08:45-12:45, BBC Two
Evening session
Gold medals: men’s 60m hurdles, men’s pole vault, women’s 60m hurdles, women’s triple jump, men’s heptathlon, women’s high jump, men’s 3,000m, women’s 800m, men’s 800m, women’s 60m, men and women’s 4x400m relays
15:45-18:30, BBC Two
18:30-19:00, BBC Red Button
Catch-up
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts on BBC iPlayer.
