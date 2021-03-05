Butler and Georgetown Win 2020-21 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships: Team Scores, Top 20 Results

The following are the men’s and women’s final points standings and results from the BIG EAST Cross Country Championships LIVE On March 5. Butler and Georgetown secured the men’s and women’s respective team titles to advance to NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Okla., on March 15.

Led by Sami Corman and Maggie Donahue who finished 1-2 in the women’s 6k, Georgetown placed five runners inside the Top-20 to edge out Connecticut for the women’s team title after totaling 46 points. The Hoyas secured a two-point victory after Connecticut ended with 48 points in second place.

Providence was third with 61 points, followed by Butler with 84 and Villanova fifth with 131.

Corman won the 6k with a time of 20:27 ahead of her teammate Donahue who ran 20:28 for second place.

Butler took the men’s BIG EAST Cross Country Championships team crown with 35 points, beating Georgetown which finished with 52, Villanova (54), Connecticut (111), and Providence (127).

Barry Keane led the way for Butler with a second-place finish in the men’s 8k. He clocked 23:06 to finish behind Villanova’s Haftu Strintzos, who ran 23:05.2 for the individual title.

Bulter placed three finishers inside the Top-5, with Simon Bedard (23:12) getting third and Remi Schyns (23:12) ending fifth.

2020-21 BIG EAST Cross Country Championships Team Scores

Women 6k CC

Pl Team Pts

1 Georgetown 46

2 Connecticut 48

3 Providence 61

4 Butler 84

5 Villanova 131

6 Marquette 184

7 Creighton 218

8 Xavier 219

9 DePaul 226

10 St. John’s 282

11 Seton Hall 338

Women 6k CC

Pl Athlete Time

1 Sami CORMAN – Georgetown [JR] 20:27.0

2 Maggie DONAHUE – Georgetown [SO] 20:28.1

3 Lydia OLIVERE – Villanova [JR] 20:36.1

4 Maria COFFIN – Providence [SR] 20:44.2

5 Randi BURR – Connecticut [SR] 20:50.8

6 Jenna ZYDANOWICZ – Connecticut [FR] 20:51.2

7 Danielle JORDAN – Connecticut [SR] 20:51.4

8 Lily TUCK – Providence [SO] 20:54.0

9 Mia NAHOM – Connecticut [JR] 20:55.4

10 Orla O’CONNOR – Providence [SO] 20:57.2

11 Angelina ELLIS – Butler [JR] 20:57.4

12 Mia BECKHAM – Butler [SO] 21:00.4

13 Katie DAMMER – Georgetown [JR] 21:02.3

14 Baylee JONES – Georgetown [JR] 21:04.7

15 Olivia BOROWIAK – DePaul [SO] 21:06.5

16 Mary HENNELLY – Georgetown [FR] 21:07.2

17 Shannon FLOCKHART – Providence [FR] 21:08.0

18 Margo HORNOCKER – Butler [SO] 21:11.8

19 Kami HANKINS – Butler [SR] 21:12.9

20 Anna MARK-HELWIGH – Villanova [SO] 21:13.2

Men 8k CC

Pl Team Pts

1 Butler 35

2 Georgetown 52

3 Villanova 54

4 Connecticut 111

5 Providence 127

6 Marquette 168

7 DePaul 229

8 Creighton 241

9 Xavier 265

10 Seton Hall 326

Men 8k CC

Pl Athlete Time

1 Haftu STRINTZOS – Villanova [SO] 23:05.2

2 Barry KEANE – Butler [JR] 23:06.0

3 Simon BEDARD – Butler [JR] 23:12.2

4 Eric VAN DER ELS – Connecticut [SR] 23:17.4

5 Remi SCHYNS – Butler [JR] 23:21.2

6 Jack SALISBURY – Georgetown [JR] 23:26.1

7 Josh PHILLIPS – Villanova [JR] 23:30.3

8 Marcelo ROCHA – Providence [JR] 23:33.4

9 Pierre-Louis DETOURBE – Butler [JR] 23:33.5

10 Jantz TOSTENSON – Georgetown [FR] 23:34.5

11 Shea WEILBAKER – Georgetown [SO] 23:35.9

12 Quinn NICHOLSON – Georgetown [SO] 23:37.5

13 Parker STOKES – Georgetown [FR] 23:38.8

14 Nick STEELE – Villanova [SR] 23:39.5

15 Charlie O’DONOVAN – Villanova [JR] 23:40.2

16 Jackson MARTIN – Butler [JR] 23:41.0

17 Paul NICHOLS – Villanova [SR] 23:43.1

18 Jack FREDIAN – Villanova [JR] 23:44.8

19 Jack MCMAHON – Butler [SO] 23:45.4

20 Clark OTTE – Butler [JR] 23:47.1