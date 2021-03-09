Who Is The Favorite To Win 2021 NCAA DI Indoor Track and Field Championships Men’s Title?

Oregon has been projected to win the men’s title at the 2021 NCAA DI Indoor Track and Field Championships, according to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Rating Index, following the list of the official entries. The 2021 NCAA DI Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, from Thursday, March 11 through Saturday, March 13.

The USTFCCCA’s pre-championship ratings are predicting that Oregon will win the men’s indoor team title this season, which would be the fifth team crown for the Ducks in the program history. A victory this weekend would be the first team national indoor championships for the Oregon men since they won three straight from 2014 to 2016.

If Oregon is to go on and secure the national title, though, the likes of Micah Williams (60m), Cole Hocker (mile), Charlie Hunter (800m), and Cooper Teare (3000m) who all enter the championships as national leaders in their respective events, will more than likely play a big part in the scoring department.

Hocker, who is also ranked No. 2 in the 3000m is expected to rake in most of the individual points, while the distance medley relay is expected to grab maximum points.

Winning the 2021 NCAA DI Indoor Track and Field Championships will not be an easy task, though, for the Ducks with No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Arkansas also confident about finishing at the top of the podium in the team race.

No. 4 Florida and No. 5 Florida State contending for the final podium spot.

There are three SEC teams listed in the USTFCCCA National Rating Index pre-national Top-5, while a total of eight teams are among the Top-25 in the latest championships predictions.

Closing out the Top-10 are No. 6 Georgia, No. 7 North Carolina A&T, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 10 Texas.

The 2021 NCAA Indoor National Championships will be live on ESPNU, while live online streaming will be on ESPN3, WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Click Here For Full Rating