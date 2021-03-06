Femke Bol Dominates European Indoor Championships Women’s 400m

TORUN, Poland — Dutch sprinter Femke Bol extended her remarkable form indoors this season after she dominated the field to win the women’s 400m title on day three at the 2021 European Indoor Championships is on Saturday (6).

Bol Dominates European Indoor 400m

Bol, who said after the race that her goal was to always take the lead early in the contest, effortlessly pulled away from her rivals to post a new European-leading time of 50.63 seconds to take the victory.

The 21-year-old bettered her previous personal best of 50.64, which was set in Apeldoorn on 21 February.

“I’m happy with the execution of the race,” Bol said. “I wanted to start faster than in earlier races, because I knew there were some fast starters and I didn’t want to remain too far back.

“They were still ahead of me after 200, but in the end, it worked out. I got a gold and a PB. I’m very happy of course, emotional, but also a bit relieved.”

Poland’s Justyna Swiety-Ersetic powered her way down the homestretch to grab a silver medal in 51.41 seconds.

“It was a very tough race,” Swiety-Ersetic said after the finish. “I knew that the start would be very fast but I like this kind of races. I am a type of chaser and I love fight side by side.

“This race confirmed I am in fantastic shape. I don’t know how I could achieve this time, running the entire race in the second lane. Tomorrow we will compete in the relay and we want to defend the title. I think we are small favorites. We are in Poland, we are hosts, it has to be good.”

Meanwhile, Great Britain’s Jodie Williams captured the bronze medal with a personal best time of 51.73.

“It was a tough competition but I proved to myself that I can be on the podium,” Williams said after finishing third. “This competition was great to remove some mental barriers.”

Although she was delighted with her 400m performance, Williams said she still plans to run the 200m outdoors.

“I can’t give up on my 200m baby,” she said. “I’ll do both 200 and 400 m outdoors and we’ll see where it will bring me.”

Phil Healy was fourth with a personal best time of 51.94, while Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands faded from second place to fifth in 52.03 with Romanian Andrea Miklos rounding out the finalists in sixth with a time of 52.10.

Husillos Wins European Indoor 400m – Men

The men’s European Indoor Championships 400m title, meanwhile, went to Spain’s Oscar Husillos, who led from start to finish to take the event in 46.22 seconds.

Dutch pair Tony van Diepen and Liemarvin Bonevacia ran 46.25 and 46.30 for second and third place respectively.

“I need to thank my coach, my team, and my physio. They all trusted in me,” Husillos said. “They believed in me and I was thinking about them while crossing the line.

“It reminds me of the world indoors when I lost the medal but I came here today and won. I suffered a lot but it paid off.”

