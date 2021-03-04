Follow Horizon League Cross Country Championships Live Results

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Host IUPUI and Oakland will aim to defend their respective titles when the two programs enter the Northview Church Course in Carmel, Ind. to compete at the Horizon League Cross Country Championships on Thursday (4).

Follow Live Results and Updates: Live Results

The championship was forced to push back from the fall due to the global Covid-19 pandemic which has affected sports all across the country. The women’s 6k begins at 2:15 p.m. ET and that will be followed by the men’s 8k which starts at 3:15 p.m. ET.

After a long layoff IUPUI will try to retain its men’s title.

Meanwhile, the Oakland women’s team will be aiming for a repeat as they look to secure a bid to the NCAA National Championships in Stillwater, Okla., on March 15.

“The journey to get here has been very challenging, and I can’t say enough about the hard work this group has put in, and their dedication to the process,” Coach Paul Rice said. “The championship mentality and culture that exists in our program is because of the commitment of these athletes

“I am proud of them, and I can’t wait for them to finally spike up tomorrow and go out and do something they really love to do. They need to all race with confidence. They are ready for this!”

The Horizon League Cross Country Championships will welcome some spectators but the championships will be restricted to family and friends only, the organizers announced in a release.

Rules That Must Be Followed – Horizon League Cross Country Championships