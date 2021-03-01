How To Re-Watch 2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships

Missed the 2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships last week? Well, no worries, the SEC Network will be streaming and broadcasting a re-air telecast on Monday. The re-broadcast of the meeting which took place in Fayetteville, Ark., and ended on Saturday, will be at 8:00 am.

TV: SEC Network

re-air telecast

The Arkansas Razorbacks captured both the men’s and women’s team titles and will not turn their attention to the NCAA Indoor National Championships, which will run from March 11-13, also at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track Center in Fayetteville.

There were several standout performances at the 2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships and fans will be able to re-live those moments.

Leading the way was the 1:58.40 world U20 record for 800m by Athing Mu of Texas A&M.

The freshman’s performance improved the previous record of 1:59.03, which was set a month ago by Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain in Vienna, while the time also broke the collegiate indoor record of 2:00.69 set in 2017 by former Texas A&M national champion Jazmine Fray.

Tennessee’s Joella Lloyd also clocked 7.15 seconds to win the women’s 60m to be among the stars as well, while LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison won the men’s long jump with an effort of 8.33m, which was 2021 indoor best.