How To Watch 2021 Box Hill Burn Live Streaming Coverage Free!

Watch all the action live from the 2021 Box Hill Burn live stream, with the meeting taking place at Hagenauer Reserve in Melbourne on Tuesday. The meeting has attracted some of Australia’s top athletes who will match their speed and endurance in the 5000m and 1000m runs.

Live streaming coverage will be available on Youtube and the fans can follow that action using any smart devices and high-performing mobile phones.

They can also follow action using an Amazon Fire TV, Firestick, Roku, or any other streaming platforms that have access to the internet.

The men’s 5000m is predicted to be one of the highlighted events at the Box Hill Burn and it has been revealed that World Championships finalist Stewart McSweyn will attempt to break Craig Mottram’s Australian 5000m national record of 12:55.76.

McSweyn enters this race with a personal best time in the event of 13:05.23 which was set in 2018.

The 25-year-old is coming off a very productive season last year where he lowered his personal best in the 1500m twice, including the national record of 3:30.51. He also set a national 3000m record of 7:28.02 in September.

Joining McSweyn in the 5000m are Matthew Ramsden, Brett Robinson, David McNeill, and Ryan Gregson who will also be aiming to achieve the Tokyo Olympic standard of 13:13.50.

The women’s 5000m field at Box Hill includes reigning national 10,000m champion Rose Davies along with Isobel Batt-Doyle.

