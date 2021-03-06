Day three at the 2021 European Indoor Championships is on Saturday and don’t forget that you can watch all the live streaming coverage from the Arena Toruń in Poland. Fans will be able to watch live television and online stream, while live results and updates will also be available.

There are six finals slated for the third day of competition, including four championship events on the track.

How To Watch 2021 European Indoor Championships Day 3

Saturday’s medal events on the track are the women’s 1500m, the women and men’s 400m, as well as the men’s 60m, which will close out the day at 2:58 pm ET.

The women’s long jump and pole vault competition are the field event finals slated for Day three.

Competition opens on Saturday with the men’s Heptathlon 60m at 4:00 am ET, while the qualifying round of the men’s pole vault with get going at 4:04 am.

The first open event on the track comes at 4:18 am with the men’s 60m heats and there are nine of them to be contested. The semi-finals of the women’s and men’s 800m races are also slated for Saturday, as well as the 60m hurdles heats.

Start Time Location Event Status

4:00 Heptathlon Men – 60m – Heat 1

4:04 Pole Vault Men – Qual. Round – Group A

4:08 Heptathlon Men – 60m – Heat 2

4:18 60m Men – Round 1 – Heat 1

4:25 60m Men – Round 1 – Heat 2

4:32 60m Men – Round 1 – Heat 3

4:39 60m Men – Round 1 – Heat 4

4:42 Heptathlon Men – Long Jump

4:46 60m Men – Round 1 – Heat 5

4:53 60m Men – Round 1 – Heat 6

5:00 60m Men – Round 1 – Heat 7

5:07 60m Men – Round 1 – Heat 8

5:14 60m Men – Round 1 – Heat 9

5:25 3000m Men – Round 1 – Heat 1

5:38 3000m Men – Round 1 – Heat 2

5:51 3000m Men – Round 1 – Heat 3

6:05 Triple Jump Women – Qual. Round – Group A

6:10 60m Hurdles Women – Round 1 – Heat 1

6:18 60m Hurdles Women – Round 1 – Heat 2

6:26 60m Hurdles Women – Round 1 – Heat 3

6:34 60m Hurdles Women – Round 1 – Heat 4

6:42 60m Hurdles Women – Round 1 – Heat 5

6:50 60m Hurdles Women – Round 1 – Heat 6

7:05 60m Hurdles Men – Round 1 – Heat 1

7:13 60m Hurdles Men – Round 1 – Heat 2

7:15 Heptathlon Men – Shot Put

7:21 60m Hurdles Men – Round 1 – Heat 3

7:29 60m Hurdles Men – Round 1 – Heat 4

7:37 60m Hurdles Men – Round 1 – Heat 5

7:50 60m Men – Semi-Final 1

7:57 60m Men – Semi-Final 2

8:04 60m Men – Semi-Final 3

12:45 Pole Vault Women – Final

12:50 Heptathlon Men – High Jump

13:00 800m Women – Semi-Final 1

13:08 800m Women – Semi-Final 2

13:16 800m Women – Semi-Final 3

13:25 800m Men – Semi-Final 1

13:33 800m Men – Semi-Final 2

13:40 Long Jump Women – Final

13:41 800m Men – Semi-Final 3

13:50 1500m Women – Final

14:10 400m Men – Final

14:25 400m Women – Final

14:58 60m Men – Final