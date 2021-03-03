How To Watch Day 1: 2021 NAIA Indoor Championships – Schedule, Results

Day one of the 2021 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships schedule of events and live streaming on Wednesday, March, 3. The day’s activities include a full slate of events on both the men’s and women’s side and fans will be able to follow all the coverage live online as well as using their high-end mobile devices.

41st ANNUAL WOMEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP March 3-6, 2021 Yankton, S.D.

Competition on the first day at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse in Yankton, S.D., begins at 9:00 am CT/ 10:00 am ET with the women’s Pentathlon and this will be followed by the 4x800m and the 4x400m.

The mid-day session begins at 11:15 a.m. with the distance medley relay heats, followed by the women’s 60m hurdles semi-finals and then the mile run semis round at 12:40 p.m.

The excitements continue on the track in the afternoon session with the 400m semi-finals at 2:30 p.m.

The 600m, 60m, 800m and the 200m are also listed on the schedule for the first day at the 2021 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships

WOMEN’S SCHEDULE.

Wednesday, March 3 | Yankton, S.D. | All Times CST

Morning Session

9:00 a.m. Pentathlon Final

9:15 a.m. 3200m Relay Semi

9:45 a.m. 1600m Relay Semi

Mid-Day Session

11:15 a.m. Distance Medley Relay Semi

12:25 p.m. 60m Hurdles Semi

12:40 p.m. Mile Semi

Afternoon Session

2:30 p.m. 400m Semi

2:45 p.m. 600m Semi

3:00 p.m. 60m Semi

3:15 p.m. 800m Semi

3:30 p.m. 1000m Semi

4:15 p.m. 200m Semi

6:00 p.m. Pole Vault Final