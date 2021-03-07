How To Watch Day 4 2021 European Indoor Championships

TORUN, Poland — The 2021 European Indoor Championships conclude on Sunday, March, 7 and you can watch live streaming coverage of the final day session live online. The fourth day of action in Torun, will closeout in the afternoon session with the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays.

Action in the day’s second session at the Arena Torun will begin at 11:00 am ET with the final of the men’s 60m hurdles with the women’s race set to go off at 11:15 am.

Defending World Indoor champion Andrew Pozzi of Great Britain looked good in his semi-final, but the favorite for the men’s 60m hurdles gold medal is certainly France’s Wilhem Belocian, who posted an effortless 7.49 seconds when winning his semi-finals.

The women’s 60m hurdles should also be entertaining with the Netherlands reigning champion Nadine Visser, the world indoor leader heading into the final as the woman to catch. Great Britain’s Cindy Sember and sister Tiffany Porter, as well as Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska will hope to challenge Visser for the gold medl.

The women’s 60m final will go off at 12:46 pm and I believe it is wide open. Swiss sprinter Ajla Del Ponte, along with Jennifer Montag of Germany, Finland’s Lotta Kemppinen and Carolle Zahi, and Orlann Ombissa-Dzangue of France hoping to be the first across the finishing line.

The men’s and women’s 4x400m relays finals will be at 12:57 and 1:10 pm, respectively.

The early news on the men’s side is that Poland will not feature after reporting a positive COVID-19 result in its camp. The Polish Athletic Association released a statement on Sunday saying that the men’s 4x400m relay team has been withdrawn from the 2021 European Indoor Championships because of “cases of coronavirus infection”.

Day 4 Schedule 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships – Follow Results

11:00 60m Hurdles Men – Final

11:05 Pole Vault Men – Final

11:15 60m Hurdles Women – Final

11:20 Triple Jump Women – Final

11:30 Heptathlon Men – 1000m

11:45 High Jump Women – Final

11:52 3000m Men – Final

12:13 800m Women – Final

12:25 800m Men – Final

12:46 60m Women – Final

12:57 4x400m Relay Men – Final

13:10 4x400m Relay Women – Final